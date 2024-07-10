BACK TO ALL NEWS
My Week In Cars: New Steve Cropley/Matt Prior podcast (ep. 96)

Steve and Matt visit Ariel to talk the new Nomad 2 with Director Simon Saunders and Chief Engineer Jim McKechnie
10 July 2024

Episode 96 of the Autocar podcast My Week In Cars comes at you from Ariel Motor Company, where our presenters Matt Prior and Steve Cropley interview Ariel's Simon Saunders and Chief Engineer Jim Mckechnie, talking all things Nomad 2, Atom 4, electric bicycle and much more besides.

Make sure you never miss an Autocar podcast. Subscribe to our podcasts via Apple PodcastsSpotifyAmazon Podcasts or via your preferred podcast platform. And if you subscribe, rate and review the pod, we'd really appreciate that too.

