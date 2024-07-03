BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: My Week In Cars: New Steve Cropley/Matt Prior podcast (ep. 95)
UP NEXT
Land Rover Defender Octa: 626bhp 4x4 has supercar pace

My Week In Cars: New Steve Cropley/Matt Prior podcast (ep. 95)

This week Steve and Matt talk about small motoring events, manufacturer 'fines', Meccano, and more besides
Autocar
News
1 min read
3 July 2024

Episode 95 of the Autocar podcast My Week In Cars finds our resident car hacks Matt Prior and Steve Cropley talking about Meccano, motorcycles, Jet Provosts, air shows and, er, how about some cars? Yes, some cars, and solid state batteries, and carbon taxes, and much more besides, including your correspondence.

Make sure you never miss an Autocar podcast. Subscribe to our podcasts via Apple PodcastsSpotifyAmazon Podcasts or via your preferred podcast platform. And if you subscribe, rate and review the pod, we'd really appreciate that too.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

aston martin valour review 2024 01 front tracking
Aston Martin Valour
9
Aston Martin Valour
Volkswagen Golf 8.5 front lead
Volkswagen Golf
8
Volkswagen Golf
Citroën Grand C4 Picasso
Used Citroen Grand C4 Picasso 2014-2018 review
8
Used Citroen Grand C4 Picasso 2014-2018 review
lotus emeya review 2024 01 front tracking
Lotus Emeya S
8
Lotus Emeya S
audi q6 e tron review
Audi Q6 E-tron
8
Audi Q6 E-tron

View all car reviews

used cars for sale

BMW 4 SERIES 2.0 420d M Sport Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2017
£8,999
139,200miles
Diesel
Manual
2
Audi A1 1.4 TFSI Sport Sportback Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2012
£4,799
114,793miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Hyundai I10 1.0 SE Connect Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2023
£14,421
11,632miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Volkswagen POLO 1.0 TSI Life DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£17,499
15,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Volkswagen POLO 1.0 TSI R-Line Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2023
£20,590
4,622miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Mercedes-Benz EQC EQC 400 80kWh AMG Line (Premium) Auto 4MATIC 5dr
2022
£36,058
15,753miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Audi A4 2.0 TFSI 40 S Line S Tronic Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2019
£19,499
41,716miles
Petrol
Automatic
4
Ford ECOSPORT 1.0T EcoBoost ST-Line Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£10,799
47,305miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Seat Ateca 2.0 TDI XCELLENCE 4Drive Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£15,000
23,149miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Next
Prev
View all cars
Powered By
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

aston martin valour review 2024 01 front tracking
Aston Martin Valour
9
Aston Martin Valour
Volkswagen Golf 8.5 front lead
Volkswagen Golf
8
Volkswagen Golf
Citroën Grand C4 Picasso
Used Citroen Grand C4 Picasso 2014-2018 review
8
Used Citroen Grand C4 Picasso 2014-2018 review
lotus emeya review 2024 01 front tracking
Lotus Emeya S
8
Lotus Emeya S
audi q6 e tron review
Audi Q6 E-tron
8
Audi Q6 E-tron

View all car reviews