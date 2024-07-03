My Week In Cars: New Steve Cropley/Matt Prior podcast (ep. 95)

Episode 95 of the Autocar podcast My Week In Cars finds our resident car hacks Matt Prior and Steve Cropley talking about Meccano, motorcycles, Jet Provosts, air shows and, er, how about some cars? Yes, some cars, and solid state batteries, and carbon taxes, and much more besides, including your correspondence.

Make sure you never miss an Autocar podcast. Subscribe to our podcasts via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Podcasts or via your preferred podcast platform. And if you subscribe, rate and review the pod, we'd really appreciate that too.