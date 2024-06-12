BACK TO ALL NEWS
My Week In Cars: New Steve Cropley/Matt Prior podcast (ep. 92)

This week Steve and Matt talk picking a forever car brand, the new Mika beach buggy, Geneva's demise and clutch frustrations
12 June 2024

Episode 92 of the Autocar podcast My Week In Cars finds our resident car hacks Matt Prior and Steve Cropley picking one single car brand to drive forever, talking about the new Mika electric beach buggy, the £180,000 per hour air tool, a trip to see the new Bugatti, the Geneva motor show's demise and much more besides, including your correspondence.

Make sure you never miss an Autocar podcast. Subscribe to our podcasts via Apple PodcastsSpotifyAmazon Podcasts or via your preferred podcast platform. And if you subscribe, rate and review the pod, we'd really appreciate that too.

