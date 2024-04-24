BACK TO ALL NEWS
My Week In Cars: New Steve Cropley/Matt Prior podcast (ep. 85)

This week the lads talk about the Goodwood Member's Meeting, racing Fords, keyed cars, big Minis and more
24 April 2024

Episode 85 of the Autocar podcast My Week In Cars finds our resident car hacks Matt Prior and Steve Cropley talking about the Goodwood Member's Meeting, Ford's racing legacies including the origin story of the Cosworth DFV engine, the size and nature of the latest Mini Countryman, the Fiat Panda, Volkswagen Golf R, Gordon Murray Automotive's T50 track car and much much more besides, including your correspondence. 

Make sure you never miss an Autocar podcast. Subscribe to our podcasts via Apple PodcastsSpotifyAmazon Podcasts or via your preferred podcast platform. And if you subscribe, rate and review the pod, we'd really appreciate that too.

