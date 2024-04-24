My Week In Cars: New Steve Cropley/Matt Prior podcast (ep. 85)

Episode 85 of the Autocar podcast My Week In Cars finds our resident car hacks Matt Prior and Steve Cropley talking about the Goodwood Member's Meeting, Ford's racing legacies including the origin story of the Cosworth DFV engine, the size and nature of the latest Mini Countryman, the Fiat Panda, Volkswagen Golf R, Gordon Murray Automotive's T50 track car and much much more besides, including your correspondence.

