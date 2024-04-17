BACK TO ALL NEWS
My Week In Cars: New Steve Cropley/Matt Prior podcast (ep. 84)

This week Steve and Matt speak from the offices of JLR, where they meet Matt Becker, a chief JLR engineer
17 April 2024

Episode 84 of the Autocar podcast My Week In Cars finds our resident car hacks Matt Prior and Steve Cropley visiting JLR to talk to Vehicle Engineering Director Matt Becker, to find out what makes Defenders, Range Rovers, Discoveries and, crucially, upcoming Jaguars, tick. Hear this wide-ranging interview about Becker and JLR's current and future work.

Make sure you never miss an Autocar podcast. Subscribe to our podcasts via Apple PodcastsSpotifyAmazon Podcasts or via your preferred podcast platform. And if you subscribe, rate and review the pod, we'd really appreciate that too.

