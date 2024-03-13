BACK TO ALL NEWS
My Week In Cars: New Steve Cropley/Matt Prior podcast (ep. 79)

This week the lads come to you from Herbert Austin’s ‘new’ office at the British Motor Museum
13 March 2024

Episode 79 of the Autocar podcast My Week In Cars finds our resident car hacks Steve Cropley and Matt Prior climbing into a new exhibit at the British Motor Museum, Herbert Austin’s office, through the fireplace to talk NCAP’s view on buttons, customer service, entry level motorsport and much more besides, including your correspondence.

Make sure you never miss an Autocar podcast. Subscribe to our podcasts via Apple PodcastsSpotifyAmazon Podcasts or via your preferred podcast platform. And if you subscribe, rate and review the pod, we'd really appreciate that too.

Latest Reviews

alfa romeo stelvio qv review 2024 01 front cornering
Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio
8
Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio
alfa romeo giulia qv review 2024 01 cornering front
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio
9
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio
Maserati Gransport front three quarter
Used Maserati Gransport 2004-2007 review
Used Maserati Gransport 2004-2007 review
Renault megane lead
Used Renault Mégane 2016-2022 review
6
Used Renault Mégane 2016-2022 review
kgm torress evx review 2024 01
KGM Torres EVX
7
KGM Torres EVX

View all car reviews

