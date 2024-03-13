My Week In Cars: New Steve Cropley/Matt Prior podcast (ep. 79)

Episode 79 of the Autocar podcast My Week In Cars finds our resident car hacks Steve Cropley and Matt Prior climbing into a new exhibit at the British Motor Museum, Herbert Austin’s office, through the fireplace to talk NCAP’s view on buttons, customer service, entry level motorsport and much more besides, including your correspondence.

Make sure you never miss an Autocar podcast. Subscribe to our podcasts via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Podcasts or via your preferred podcast platform. And if you subscribe, rate and review the pod, we'd really appreciate that too.