My Week In Cars: New Steve Cropley/Matt Prior podcast (ep. 77)

This week Steve reports on the Geneva motor show, and the lads talk Kei cars and licence refreshers
28 February 2024

Episode 77 of the Autocar podcast My Week In Cars finds our resident car hacks Steve Cropley and Matt Prior talking about this week's Geneva motor show, visiting the McLaren Technical Centre to discuss car 'bandwidth', driving licence refreshers, wondering whether Kei cars would be right for the UK and much more besides, including your correspondence.

Make sure you never miss an Autocar podcast. Subscribe to our podcasts via Apple PodcastsSpotifyAmazon Podcasts or via your preferred podcast platform. And if you subscribe, rate and review the pod, we'd really appreciate that too.

