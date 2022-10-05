BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: My Week In Cars: New Steve Cropley/Matt Prior podcast (episode 4)
UP NEXT
Updated DS 7 on sale with PHEV power and a £36,760 price

My Week In Cars: New Steve Cropley/Matt Prior podcast (episode 4)

Cropley ponders the rise and rise of the Porsche Macan and the lads discuss their love of small cars
Autocar
News
1 min read
5 October 2022

This week, Steve and Matt talk about the huge appeal of the Porsche Macan SUV, why customer service is key, what’s wrong with the BMW XM and why batteries are lasting longer than expected.

Make sure you never miss an Autocar podcast. Subscribe to our podcasts via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Podcasts or your preferred podcast platform.

Used cars for sale

 Porsche Macan 2.0T PDK 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£56,995
13,648miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Porsche Macan 2.0T PDK 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£63,995
7,425miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Porsche Macan 3.0 TD V6 S PDK 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£37,000
41,825miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Porsche Macan 3.0T V6 S PDK 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£64,000
13,462miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Porsche MACAN 2.9T V6 Turbo PDK 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£70,000
31,699miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Porsche MACAN 3.0T V6 S PDK 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£71,500
11,397miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Porsche MACAN 2.9T V6 GTS PDK 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£71,500
22,088miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Porsche Macan 3.0T V6 GTS PDK 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£40,000
57,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Porsche Macan 3.6T V6 Turbo Performance PDK 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£51,995
48,010miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Latest Drives

01 Caterham Super Seven 2000 FD 2022 lead front
Caterham Super Seven 2000 2022 first drive
Caterham Super Seven 2000 2022 first drive
01 Genesis Electrified GV70 FD 2022 lead track
Genesis Electrified GV70 2022 first drive
Genesis Electrified GV70 2022 first drive
alpina b4 gran coupe 01 front tracking
Alpina B4 Gran Coupe 2022 UK first drive
Alpina B4 Gran Coupe 2022 UK first drive
MG5 front
MG 5 EV Long Range 2022 first drive
MG 5 EV Long Range 2022 first drive
bentley bentayga ewb 01 front tracking
Bentley Bentayga EWB 2022 first drive
Bentley Bentayga EWB 2022 first drive

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Porsche Macan 2019

Porsche Macan

Updated version of dynamic SUV doesn't escape every tell-tale of age, but secures its status as outstanding driver's pick without breaking a sweat

Read our review

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
bicknelldaniel 5 October 2022

Love these podcasts, please keep them going!

Latest Drives

01 Caterham Super Seven 2000 FD 2022 lead front
Caterham Super Seven 2000 2022 first drive
Caterham Super Seven 2000 2022 first drive
01 Genesis Electrified GV70 FD 2022 lead track
Genesis Electrified GV70 2022 first drive
Genesis Electrified GV70 2022 first drive
alpina b4 gran coupe 01 front tracking
Alpina B4 Gran Coupe 2022 UK first drive
Alpina B4 Gran Coupe 2022 UK first drive
MG5 front
MG 5 EV Long Range 2022 first drive
MG 5 EV Long Range 2022 first drive
bentley bentayga ewb 01 front tracking
Bentley Bentayga EWB 2022 first drive
Bentley Bentayga EWB 2022 first drive

View all latest drives