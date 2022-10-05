My Week In Cars: New Steve Cropley/Matt Prior podcast (episode 4)

This week, Steve and Matt talk about the huge appeal of the Porsche Macan SUV, why customer service is key, what’s wrong with the BMW XM and why batteries are lasting longer than expected.
Love these podcasts, please keep them going!