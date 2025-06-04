BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: My Week In Cars: New Steve Cropley/Matt Prior podcast (ep.143)
UP NEXT
New pictures of 2025 Nissan Leaf ahead of full debut this month

My Week In Cars: New Steve Cropley/Matt Prior podcast (ep.143)

This week Prior and Cropley talk secret Rovers, a shiny Alpine A110 and their thoughts on the demise of the Ford Focus ST

Autocar
News
1 min read
4 June 2025

This week Steve Cropley and Matt Prior meet in a top designer's office to talk about some secret Rovers, why the upcoming death of the Ford Focus ST means to much, Steve's newly shiny Alpine A110, the Audi A3 PHEV, and much more besides, including your correspondence.

Make sure you never miss an Autocar podcast. Subscribe to our podcasts via Apple PodcastsSpotifyAmazon Podcasts or via your preferred podcast platform. And if you subscribe, rate and review the pod, we'd really appreciate that too.

Related articles

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Lotus Emeya review 2025 01 front tracking
Lotus Emeya review
8
Lotus Emeya review
Renault Austral 2025–front cornering dynamic
Renault Austral
Renault Austral
Ford Puma E review 2025 01 panning
Ford Puma Gen-E
8
Ford Puma Gen-E
GWM Haval Jolion Pro front
GWM Haval Jolion Pro
GWM Haval Jolion Pro
MFA08903
BMW 2 Series Coupé
8
BMW 2 Series Coupé

View all car reviews

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

used cars for sale

 Skoda SUPERB 1.4 TSI IV 13kWh SportLine Plus DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£18,450
42,000miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Skoda KODIAQ 1.5 TSI ACT SE L Executive DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr (7 Seat)
2024
£28,950
13,515miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Skoda OCTAVIA 2.0 TDI SE L DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2024
£26,950
6,325miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Skoda OCTAVIA 1.5 TSI E-TEC MHEV SE L DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2024
£21,950
7,787miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Skoda SCALA 1.0 TSI SE L DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2024
£17,750
6,957miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Skoda SCALA 1.0 TSI SE L Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2024
£16,450
9,739miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Skoda KODIAQ 1.5 TSI ACT SE L Executive DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr (7 Seat)
2023
£25,950
30,154miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Skoda KAROQ 1.5 TSI ACT SE L Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2024
£23,990
10,232miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Skoda KAROQ 1.5 TSI ACT SE L DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2024
£26,504
8,203miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all cars
In partnership with
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

Lotus Emeya review 2025 01 front tracking
Lotus Emeya review
8
Lotus Emeya review
Renault Austral 2025–front cornering dynamic
Renault Austral
Renault Austral
Ford Puma E review 2025 01 panning
Ford Puma Gen-E
8
Ford Puma Gen-E
GWM Haval Jolion Pro front
GWM Haval Jolion Pro
GWM Haval Jolion Pro
MFA08903
BMW 2 Series Coupé
8
BMW 2 Series Coupé

View all car reviews