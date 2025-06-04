My Week In Cars: New Steve Cropley/Matt Prior podcast (ep.143)

News
4 June 2025
This week Steve Cropley and Matt Prior meet in a top designer's office to talk about some secret Rovers, why the upcoming death of the Ford Focus ST means to much, Steve's newly shiny Alpine A110, the Audi A3 PHEV, and much more besides, including your correspondence.
