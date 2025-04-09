BACK TO ALL NEWS
My Week In Cars: New Steve Cropley/Matt Prior podcast (ep.135)

This week Cropley and Prior visit the Morgan factory in Malvern and talk with recently appointed MD, Matt Hole

Autocar
News
1 min read
9 April 2025

On this week's My Week In Cars podcast Matt Prior and Steve Cropley visit the Morgan factory in Malvern and chat all things Mog with recently appointed MD, formerly technical director, Matt Hole. They chat the new Supersport, existing models, countering legislation and making bespoke models.

Make sure you never miss an Autocar podcast. Subscribe to our podcasts via Apple PodcastsSpotifyAmazon Podcasts or via your preferred podcast platform. And if you subscribe, rate and review the pod, we'd really appreciate that too.

