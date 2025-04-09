My Week In Cars: New Steve Cropley/Matt Prior podcast (ep.135)

News
9 April 2025
On this week's My Week In Cars podcast Matt Prior and Steve Cropley visit the Morgan factory in Malvern and chat all things Mog with recently appointed MD, formerly technical director, Matt Hole. They chat the new Supersport, existing models, countering legislation and making bespoke models.
