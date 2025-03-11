Morgan has revealed the Supersport as a successor to the Plus Six, claiming the upgraded model will be more dynamic and more practical to live with day to day.

The Malvern brand’s striking new £100k flagship is so extensively modified over the Plus Six that it has been homologated as a completely new car, rather than a facelift - and its new name reflects the brand’s ambition to more clearly separate the new six-cylinder model from its four-pot stablemate.

Morgan’s head of design, Jonathan Wells, told Autocar: “The aspiration for this car was to create some breadth in the portfolio – to create some division between the Plus Four and Plus Six, which are quite closely related at the moment, with fundamentally the same silhouette and the same interior.”

The Supersport adopts a bold new look that melds familiar Morgan hallmarks with more modern and aero-optimised cues. The same treatment was previously deployed on the Midsummer speedster that Morgan designed in partnership with Pininfarina as a Plus Six swansong, though the Supersport was actually finished before that project started.

As well as helping to more clearly separate the Morgan line-up into three distinct strands – Super 3, Plus Four and Supersport – Morgan’s aim with this new car is to provide a more direct alternative to its mainstream rivals.

“We wanted to see performance Morgans back in group tests with other cars, being really pitched against other premium vehicles,” said Wells.

He wants the new roadster to be put up against a “base-level 911 or a well-specced Aston Martin – the idea being that Morgan does make a reputable performance flagship car”.