Morgan CEO steps down after three years

Morgan has appointed its chief technical officer, Matthew Hole, as managing director, to replace its CEO of the past three years, Massimo Fumarola, who is leaving “for personal reasons”.

Hole joined Morgan three years ago to help the British sports car maker apply latest technology and new engineering techniques to its existing and future models.

He has since worked closely with both Fumarola and Jonathan Wells, Morgan’s chief design officer, on projects like the launch of the Super 3, revisions to the Plus sports car range and the new Midsummer, which involved a ground-breaking collaboration with legendary Italian design house Pininfarina.

The first two of a batch of 50 Midsummers were officially completed last week and are expected to reach their owners before the end of the month.