BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Morgan CEO steps down after three years
UP NEXT
Rolls-Royce Ghost refresh brings new materials, connectivity boost

Morgan CEO steps down after three years

Massimo Fumarola steps down "for personal reasons"; technical chief Matthew Hole named new managing director

Steve Cropley Autocar
News
2 mins read
9 October 2024

Morgan has appointed its chief technical officer, Matthew Hole, as managing director, to replace its CEO of the past three years, Massimo Fumarola, who is leaving “for personal reasons”.

Hole joined Morgan three years ago to help the British sports car maker apply latest technology and new engineering techniques to its existing and future models.

He has since worked closely with both Fumarola and Jonathan Wells, Morgan’s chief design officer, on projects like the launch of the Super 3, revisions to the Plus sports car range and the new Midsummer, which involved a ground-breaking collaboration with legendary Italian design house Pininfarina.

Related articles

The first two of a batch of 50 Midsummers were officially completed last week and are expected to reach their owners before the end of the month.

Register for free to access this article
  • Instant access to all Autocar Business news
  • Regular email newsletters
See all benefits here

Latest Reviews

01 Vauxhall Opel Grandland Electric 2024 review lead driving
Vauxhall Grandland Electric
Vauxhall Grandland Electric
01 Vauxhall Opel Grandland Hybrid 2024 review lead front
Vauxhall Grandland
Vauxhall Grandland
01 Lamborghini Urus SE IV 2024 review lead driving
Lamborghini Urus SE
Lamborghini Urus SE
1 Tesla Model Y 2022 road test review tracking
Tesla Model Y
8
Tesla Model Y
01 Volkswagen Golf GTI Mk85 2024 review lead front corner
Volkswagen Golf GTI
7
Volkswagen Golf GTI

View all car reviews