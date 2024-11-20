BACK TO ALL NEWS
My Week In Cars: New Steve Cropley/Matt Prior podcast (ep.115)

Prior and Cropley talk the Alpine A290, the new-tech, old-school hot hatch, plus hybrid tax hikes, and more besides

20 November 2024

On this week's My Week In Cars podcast our hosts Matt Prior and Steve Cropley review the new Alpine A290 hot hatchback, chat about upcoming changes to hybrid vehicle taxes, the big Genesis saloon that looks like a Bentley, their lunch menu and more besides.

You can make sure you never miss an Autocar podcast by subscribing wherever you get your podcasts. And if you'd be wiling to rate and review the Pod, we'd appreciate it more than you know, too.

Make sure you never miss an Autocar podcast. Subscribe to our podcasts via Apple PodcastsSpotifyAmazon Podcasts or via your preferred podcast platform. And if you subscribe and rate and review the pod, we'd really appreciate that too.

