My Week In Cars: New Steve Cropley/Matt Prior podcast (ep.112)

Prior and Cropley talk some good UK industry news, the new Dacia Duster, and Mayors losing their cars

30 October 2024

This week your My Week In Cars hosts Steve Cropley and Matt Prior talk about the new Dacia Duster, mayors being deprived of their vehicles, and some excellent news from three parts of the UK motor industry.

Make sure you never miss an Autocar podcast. Subscribe to our podcasts via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Podcasts or via your preferred podcast platform. And if you subscribe and rate and review the pod, we'd really appreciate that too.

