My Week In Cars: New Steve Cropley/Matt Prior podcast (ep. 88)

Episode 88 of the Autocar podcast My Week In Cars finds our resident car hacks Matt Prior and Steve Cropley talking about the Scamander amphibious car project, the Atwell Wilson motor museum in Wiltshire, friendly car faces, the Great British School Trip, cruise control, the Jaguar D-Type, and more besides, including your correspondence.

