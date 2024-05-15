BACK TO ALL NEWS
My Week In Cars: New Steve Cropley/Matt Prior podcast (ep. 88)

This week Matt and Steve talk TVR's Peter Wheeler's Scamander project, round headlights, cruise control and more
15 May 2024

Episode 88 of the Autocar podcast My Week In Cars finds our resident car hacks Matt Prior and Steve Cropley talking about the Scamander amphibious car project, the Atwell Wilson motor museum in Wiltshire, friendly car faces, the Great British School Trip, cruise control, the Jaguar D-Type, and more besides, including your correspondence.

Make sure you never miss an Autocar podcast. Subscribe to our podcasts via Apple PodcastsSpotifyAmazon Podcasts or via your preferred podcast platform. And if you subscribe, rate and review the pod, we'd really appreciate that too.

