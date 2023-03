Steve Cropley and Matt Prior talking about the Genesis GV60's ride, Fernando Alonso and Aston Martin's recent form, the return of the internally combusted Citroen Berlingo and whether Cropley should really push the button on buying a Ford Ranger Raptor - and if not whether an Aston DB9 would fit the bill?

