Autocar podcast: from the inside of a Hyundai!

The latest episode of My Week In Cars finds Steve Cropley and Matt Prior inside a Hyundai during a photoshoot to talk cars and more, including the last Bicester Motion Scramble of 2025.

Plus they discuss Alpine A290 vs Renault 5, the T Plate, the cyclorn, and more, including your correspondence.

You can make sure you never miss an Autocar podcast by subscribing wherever you get your podcasts. And if you'd be wiling to rate and review the Pod, we'd appreciate it more than you know, too.

