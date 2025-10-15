BACK TO ALL NEWS
Autocar podcast: from the inside of a Hyundai!

Steve Cropley and Matt Prior talk Alpines, Renaults, car horns, Bicester Scramble and more

15 October 2025

The latest episode of My Week In Cars finds Steve Cropley and Matt Prior inside a Hyundai during a photoshoot to talk cars and more, including the last Bicester Motion Scramble of 2025.

Plus they discuss Alpine A290 vs Renault 5, the T Plate, the cyclorn, and more, including your correspondence.

You can make sure you never miss an Autocar podcast by subscribing wherever you get your podcasts. And if you'd be wiling to rate and review the Pod, we'd appreciate it more than you know, too.

