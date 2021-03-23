BACK TO ALL NEWS
Zeekr launched by Geely as new EV brand with global intent
Zeekr launched by Geely as new EV brand with global intent

New brand from Volvo's Chinese parent firm is designed to take on Tesla in the premium EV market
James Attwood, digital editor
23 March 2021

Chinese car giant Geely has unveiled a new electric car brand called Zeekr, which is designed to take on Tesla in the premium market - and set to expand globally in the future.

As previously revealed by Autocar, the new brand will develop a range of vehicles using Geely’s new electric SEA platform, which will also be used for future models from sister firms Volvo, Polestar and Lynk&Co, along with a new model from Smart. Deliveries of the first Zeekr vehicles are due to begin in China later this year.

Zeekr, which is known as Ji Ke in China, is intended to “serve growing global demand for premium electric vehicles”. It has committed to launching a new EV every year for the coming five years.

While Zeekr’s initial focus will be on the Chinese market, it will “explore export opportunities to satisfy global market demand for premium electric vehicles”. Autocar understands that the brand has been created with the specific intent of global expansion as part of Geely’s growth plan.

It will also be given a focus on innovation and is aiming to develop an EV ‘ecosystem’ offering an innovative approach to sales and servicing.

Meanwhile, Geely has released its 2020 results. The Geely brand sold 1.3 million cars in China during the year, making it the best-selling brand in the world's biggest new-car market for the fourth consecutive year. It also sold nearly 73,000 cars elsewhere, a year-on-year increase of around 25%. 

Premium brand Lynk&Co sold more than 175,000 cars, up 37% on 2019. That firm is currently expanding into a number of European countries.

Bob Cat Brian 23 March 2021

Where does this leave Polestar?

