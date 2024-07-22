BACK TO ALL NEWS
Xiaomi takes aim at Taycan Turbo GT with 1527bhp super-saloon
New hybrid era at Audi as EV switch takes "longer than we thought"

Xiaomi takes aim at Taycan Turbo GT with 1527bhp super-saloon

Chinese phone maker plans to snatch Nürburgring lap record with track-focused SU7 Ultra
Charlie Martin
News
2 mins read
22 July 2024

Chinese phone maker Xiaomi has unveiled a track-focused version of its first car, the SU7 super-saloon, which packs 434bhp more than the Porsche Taycan Turbo GT.

Named the SU7 Ultra, it has been designed to challenge for the lap record for series-production electric cars at the Nürburgring Nordschleife, aiming to beat the Taycan Turbo GT’s 7min 5.55sec.

To that end, the SU7’s rear axle has been fitted with a pair of Xiaomi’s new ‘V8s’ electric motors, each putting out 570bhp and 468lb ft of torque. Up front is an uprated version of the firm’s more compact ‘V6s’ unit, giving a total combined output of 1527bhp – 434bhp more than the Turbo GT.

Xiaomi claims the Ultra will achieve 0-62mph in 1.97sec, 0-186mph in 15.07sec and a top speed north of 217mph.

It also gets uprated AP Racing brakes and sticky Pirelli P Zero rubber, giving a 62-0mph braking distance of 25m.

A touring-car-like carbonfibre bodykit is said to generate 2145kg of downforce, doubtless improving the cornering performance of the 1900kg saloon.

The prototype, pictured here, will challenge the non-production EV record at the Nürburgring (6min 5.336sec, set by the Volkswagen ID R) in October. An attempt by the production-ready SU7 Ultra will follow next year.

Xiaomi SU7 Ultra rear quarter tracking

Xiaomi’s first car into has sent ripples through the global automotive industry. Reports of crowds queuing outside the company’s shops circulated at the car's launch earlier this year and Xiaomi claimed to have taken 50,000 deposits within the first 30 minutes of order books opening.

Speaking to Autocar earlier this year, Renault Group chief Luca de Meo hinted at the impression made by the Chinese firm. Although he did not strictly confirm Xiaomi was the subject of discussion, he said: “In China, creative genius exists. Some cars are useless, but some are amazing.

“I met a guy whose company had just built his first car, a Porsche Taycan rival. He admitted he started the project with no passion for cars; he’d been making mobile phones. But he tested more than 70 cars to get his product right.

“I tried it and couldn’t find one mistake. He was getting ready to sell it for €35,000! What do you say to a guy like that? Do you tell him not to sell it? Of course not. I say well done, or ‘chapeau’ as the French say.”

Xiaomi said it had already delivered 30,000 cars as of 19 July, prompting it to up production. It aims to have sold 100,000 by November.

ricequackers 22 July 2024

Weighs more than my diesel 5 series estate and offers utterly unusable performance.

How about these EV manufacturers look at actually making their cars lighter? Then they might actually be enjoyable to drive.

Anton motorhead 22 July 2024
So it offers 434 bhp more than the Taycan Turbo GT, which already has more than enough power. Who cares? Utterly irrelevant.
Peter Cavellini 22 July 2024

Cars churned out ike new mobile phones?, great to see records challenged,but really,what we all want to see are the day to day usages being as convenient a buying a carton of Milk, then address the EV syndrome,too heavy, only the really expensive Ev's charge in minutes,get the prices down so that more of us can switch, which isn't happening by the way, and finally, I wish the pro EV-ists would accept there has to be an alternative to pure EV.

