Xiaomi takes aim at Taycan Turbo GT with 1527bhp super-saloon

Chinese phone maker Xiaomi has unveiled a track-focused version of its first car, the SU7 super-saloon, which packs 434bhp more than the Porsche Taycan Turbo GT.

Named the SU7 Ultra, it has been designed to challenge for the lap record for series-production electric cars at the Nürburgring Nordschleife, aiming to beat the Taycan Turbo GT’s 7min 5.55sec.

To that end, the SU7’s rear axle has been fitted with a pair of Xiaomi’s new ‘V8s’ electric motors, each putting out 570bhp and 468lb ft of torque. Up front is an uprated version of the firm’s more compact ‘V6s’ unit, giving a total combined output of 1527bhp – 434bhp more than the Turbo GT.

Xiaomi claims the Ultra will achieve 0-62mph in 1.97sec, 0-186mph in 15.07sec and a top speed north of 217mph.

It also gets uprated AP Racing brakes and sticky Pirelli P Zero rubber, giving a 62-0mph braking distance of 25m.

A touring-car-like carbonfibre bodykit is said to generate 2145kg of downforce, doubtless improving the cornering performance of the 1900kg saloon.

The prototype, pictured here, will challenge the non-production EV record at the Nürburgring (6min 5.336sec, set by the Volkswagen ID R) in October. An attempt by the production-ready SU7 Ultra will follow next year.

Xiaomi’s first car into has sent ripples through the global automotive industry. Reports of crowds queuing outside the company’s shops circulated at the car's launch earlier this year and Xiaomi claimed to have taken 50,000 deposits within the first 30 minutes of order books opening.

Speaking to Autocar earlier this year, Renault Group chief Luca de Meo hinted at the impression made by the Chinese firm. Although he did not strictly confirm Xiaomi was the subject of discussion, he said: “In China, creative genius exists. Some cars are useless, but some are amazing.