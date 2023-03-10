Xiaomi SU7 saloon revealed in Chinese government filings

Details of the first car to come from consumer-electronics giant Xiaomi have been revealed in Chinese government filings.

The saloon, called the Xiaomi SU7, will go into production in the first half of 2024 as a rival to the BMW i4.

It will be built under contract by long-established manufacturer BAIC, per Car News China.

Measuring 4997mm long, 1963mm wide and 1440mm high, with a wheelbase of 3000mm, the SU7 tips the scales at 2205kg in its heaviest specification.

Two powertrains will be available: a rear-wheel-drive one offering 295bhp and a top speed of 210mph and dual-motor, four-wheel-drive one with a Porsche Taycan-rivaling 663bhp and a top speed of 164mph.

Xiaomi will offer the SU7 with two options: a lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) battery from BYD on entry-level cars and a larger CATL pack as a more expensive option.

Battery capacities and ranges are yet to be confirmed, however.

Higher-specification cars can also be fitted with an active rear wing and lidar technology.

The SU7 will also be offered with a choice of 19in and 20in wheels, compatible with 245/45 R19 and 245/40 R20 tyres.

Xaoimi revealed plans to start production of its EV earlier this year.

Speaking at China’s annual parliamentary gathering in Beijing, CEO Lei Jun said: “Xiaomi’s car manufacturing has progressed beyond expectation and [prototypes] have recently successfully completed winter testing.”

Lei, who is a also deputy of China's National People’s Congress, also confirmed Xiaomi had invested more than ¥3 billion (£360 million) in its EV division, Xiaomi Automobile, in 2022.

He added that staffing of its research-and-development department had risen to more than 2300 people.