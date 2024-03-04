Wild Porsche Taycan Turbo GT boosted to 1093bhp

The new Porsche Taycan Turbo GT is the brand's most powerful road car yet – and it has already set lap records at two of the world’s most prestigious race tracks.

Available as a two-seater and featuring a wide-reaching overhaul of the chassis and powertrain, it is the first electric car from Porsche’s storied GT division and one of the fastest four-door cars on the market.

It swaps the recently facelifted Taycan’s rear motor for one with a silicon-carbide inverter, which reduces energy losses as the transistors switch from the on to off state. This allows for a greater maximum current of 900A, significantly boosting maximum power.

As such, the Turbo GT is capable of putting out up to 1093bhp and 988lb ft – 73bhp more than the tri-motor Tesla Model S Plaid.

It can, according to official tests, sustain maximum power for two seconds at a time using Launch Control and kicks out 778bhp in normal operation.

Here's all you need to know about the new @Porsche Taycan Turbo GT in 45 seconds... pic.twitter.com/gShdgeEqCE — Autocar (@autocar) March 11, 2024

The Taycan’s push-to-pass function has also evolved to take advantage of the new motor. It has been recalibrated – and renamed Attack mode – with inspiration from the Porsche 99X Formula E car, providing 939bhp for 10 seconds at a time.

That’s 67bhp more than is offered by push-to-pass in other Taycans. Performance is also bolstered by a 75kg reduction in mass compared with the Taycan Turbo S.

This has been achieved through liberal use of carbonfibre – on the B-pillars, door mirror caps and bucket seats, among other areas – as well as the fitment of lightweight 21in forged wheels and the removal of the soft-closing boot mechanism.

Even the ceramic brakes’ disc chambers and caliper housings have been reworked to remove another 2kg. The optional Weissach package takes the diet a step further, “eliminating all equipment not required for track driving”.

Among the changes are the removal of the rear seats, rear speakers and one of the two charge ports. Also gone are the floor and boot mats, as well as some of the interior sound insulation material.