BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Wild Lotus Theory One concept "well within the realms of reality"
UP NEXT
Mercedes 'Mini G-Class': everything we know

Wild Lotus Theory One concept "well within the realms of reality"

Designer says stunning three-seat electric supercar is just a wiper away from production viability

Felix Page
News
4 mins read
17 September 2025

The main thing that would stop Lotus from building its radical, futuristic Theory 1 concept is its lack of a front wiper mechanism, the company’s chief designer has said.

The 986bhp, Esprit-inspired three-seater was revealed last year as a showcase of innovative new technology and next-generation design cues that Lotus was looking to bring to future cars.

The company hasn't confirmed plans to develop it into a production car, but Lotus Group vice-president of design Ben Payne said the concept is “deliberately” a realistic design proposition and its headline features and cues are “well within the realms of reality”.

Speaking to Autocar at a new exhibition celebrating Lotus’s design DNA at the brand’s flagship showroom in Mayfair, Payne described the Theory 1 as a “scalable timeline of innovation” featuring barely any elements that make it unviable for production.

"There are things on this car which we are able to do now,” he said. “To actually put that car in its entirety into production is a bit of a stretch, but it informs the future."

He highlighted that the electric supercar’s dimensions are roughly on a par with the existing Evija hypercar – “so there's nothing here that goes beyond the normal dimensions of a production vehicle” – and said many of its radical technologies are simply new interpretations or evolutions of systems that exist in production cars already.

The ultra-lightweight AP Racing carbon-ceramic brake discs and cast aluminium calipers, for example, are simply “one generation on” from those that feature on the Evija; the super-sticky Pirelli P-Zero Elect tyres are now fitted to other production cars; and the recycled carbonfibre bodywork “can be done today; it's just down to customer demand and whether people want to engage in it”.

The highly advanced digital technology showcased in the Theory 1, meanwhile, is already in production elsewhere, “we’ve just never shown it on a sports car”. Examples include the projected head-up displays, which are “becoming more commonplace” and the electric rear-view mirrors, which are taken from the Emeya saloon, “so that’s not pushing it”.

Ben Payne with Lotus Theory 1

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Honda Civic R fronttracking
Honda Civic Type R
8
Honda Civic Type R
01 Peugeot e408 PEUGEOT
Peugeot e-408
7
Peugeot e-408
changan deepal s07 01
Changan Deepal S07
Changan Deepal S07
Toyota Corolla front three quarter
Toyota Corolla
8
Toyota Corolla
Nissan Micra review 2025 001
Nissan Micra
Nissan Micra

View all car reviews

Back to top

Even the three-seat cabin and revolutionary ‘grasshopper’ dihedral door system have been conceived with an eye on real-world usability, Payne explained, and the outlandish wedge-shaped silhouette and air-channeling bodywork don't come at the expense of practicality, with a small boot included behind the seats.

Asked if the Theory 1 was designed with real-world viability in mind, Payne said: "Deliberately. The wheel and tire package is directly taken from the Evija, so there's nothing outlandish in terms of how that comes together. It's a next-gen production braking system on it, but the tyre size and the wheel size is exactly what they have on the Evija. So nothing crazy."

There are only a few small obstacles in the way of Lotus being able homologate the Theory 1, Payne added.

“To be quite open and honest about it, the major challenge with this is that there's no wiper system on the car, so it would need a reconfiguration of the cowl area, move the screen back a little bit and fit a wiper for legal usage.

“But the electronic rear view mirrors and lighting systems, it's all It's next-gen thinking, basically. We've deliberately given it tangibility and credibility."

Despite its relative viability, however, Lotus has no immediate plans to build a production version of the Theory 1, as its immediate focus is on driving sales of its 'lifestyle' Eletre and Emeya EVs and restoring the company to a position of financial stability.

Payne said: "It's a showcase at this point in time about what the future is, but a core focus for the company is to reassert the brand values and now look at our evolving situation, what we're able to do, what we can do and what the market wants.

"The focus for us is to drive a bit more volume and provide a sustainable business in terms of financials. This type of car is possibly not the best way to do that.

Lotus Theory 1 – rear

Advertisement
Back to top

“We're looking at how to lower the price points and to get more people into our products; that would be the next step. But this serves as a bit of a North Star in many, many ways."

In its conception as a technology and design showcase that will influence future production cars, the Theory 1 is similar to a long-forgotten Lotus prototype from the early 1990s known as the SID.

Named for its focus on "structure, isolation and dynamics", the Esprit-bodied, Metro 6R4-engined SID mule was developed by Lotus Engineering in 1992 to test chassis systems that were highly advanced for the time, including four-wheel-drive, four-wheel steering and active suspension.

Engineers were able to program the SID’s dynamic characteristics using a laptop and its trick suspension meant it could allegedly corner with almost no body roll. It could even lean into corners like a motorbike.

Lotus SID

Payne said this lesser-known test mule played no small role in developing once-radical technology that would one day make it into production cars and suggested that, in this sense, the Theory 1 is its spiritual successor.

“It allowed them to separate steering from suspension and dynamics and play with all the different systems on a vehicle. Cars today have an awful lot of active systems on them; it was done an awfully long time ago."

Advertisement

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

Felix Page

Felix Page
Title: Deputy editor

Felix is Autocar's deputy editor, responsible for leading the brand's agenda-shaping coverage across all facets of the global automotive industry - both in print and online.

He has interviewed the most powerful and widely respected people in motoring, covered the reveals and launches of today's most important cars, and broken some of the biggest automotive stories of the last few years. 

used Mercedes-Benz C Class cars for sale

 Peugeot 308 1.2 PureTech Tech Edition Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£9,629
37,504miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Skoda Kamiq 1.5 TSI ACT SE L Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2024
£21,011
7,150miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Hyundai KONA 1.6 H-GDi N Line S DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2025
£28,786
2,895miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Volkswagen ID.3 Pro Performance 58kWh 1ST Edition Auto 5dr
2020
£15,229
22,795miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Kia Sportage 1.6 T-GDi 3 Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£21,290
31,375miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Audi RS4 Avant 4.2 FSI V8 S Tronic Quattro Euro 5 5dr
2015
£25,475
57,538miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Citroen C3 Aircross 1.2 PureTech Shine Plus EAT6 Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£15,940
13,702miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Skoda Superb 2.0 TDI SE DSG Auto 6Spd Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£9,995
83,331miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Audi RS3 2.5 TFSI Carbon Black Sportback S Tronic Quattro Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2024
£52,990
5,552miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all cars
In partnership with

Join the debate

Comments
5
Add a comment…
Knucklehead 18 September 2025

Can't wait to open the doors in the rain and tip it all on to my passenger's lap!

gagaga 18 September 2025

Ahh, yes, so that's where the old MG Rover leadershop went.

Millions and thousands of hours of engineers time spent on useless nonsense (*cough* Xpower SV *cough*) that will never sell.

Easier than sorting the problems, mind.

scrap 18 September 2025

Danny Bahar, now Ben Payne.

Why does Lotus do it?

Making low volume sports cars isn't easy, but it's made much harder when you're led astray by nonsense like this.

That car is about production feasible as Julian Thomson's Corvette... only he's not pretending otherwise. 

Latest Reviews

Honda Civic R fronttracking
Honda Civic Type R
8
Honda Civic Type R
01 Peugeot e408 PEUGEOT
Peugeot e-408
7
Peugeot e-408
changan deepal s07 01
Changan Deepal S07
Changan Deepal S07
Toyota Corolla front three quarter
Toyota Corolla
8
Toyota Corolla
Nissan Micra review 2025 001
Nissan Micra
Nissan Micra

View all car reviews