Wild Lamborghini V12 Vision GT concept revealed

Lamborghini has unveiled a dramatically styled V12 Vision Gran Turismo concept car for the Playstation racing game, which previews potential future design trends being explored by the marque.

The machine was unveiled at the finals of the Gran Turismo Championship in Monte Carlo. While a real-life version won't be built, the single-seater-influenced concept will be available to drive on Gran Turismo Sport in Spring 2020.

Despite being a virtual model, the V12 Vision Gran Turismo was designed by Lamborghini Centro Stile in Sant 'Agata Bolognese, Italy, just like any real-life Lambo. The outlandish single-seat design melds the futuristic with a consideration of aerodynamics, with outboard wheels and separated bodywork. Underneath, it shares its 808bhp hybrid V12 powertrain with the Sian.

The cabin concept (in theory) allows the driver to enter the car from the front, like the canopy of a jet fighter. All controls come via the unique steering wheel, with all information projected onto the windscreen.

Unfortunately, unlike traditional concepts the Vision Gran Turismo projects isn't intended to preview any production model, and has been treated as an opportunity for designers to explore future themes. Lamborghini says the single-seater draws on "historic Lamborghini design DNA, expanding the potential of the design language in a futuristic way." The firm says that much of the styling was influenced for aerodynamic efficiency.

READ MORE

New virtual Jaguar concept could preview future EVs

1134bhp virtual Mclaren concept makes video game debut