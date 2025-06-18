BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: WATCH: Zenos is back! | Volvo-powered, 380bhp prototype roadster driven
UP NEXT
Ferrari EV to bring 1000bhp, huge battery and handling "to thrill"

WATCH: Zenos is back! | Volvo-powered, 380bhp prototype roadster driven

The Zenos E10 is back, complete with much more carbonfibre and a price-tag to go with it. We take it to both road and track to check it out

Autocar
News
1 min read
18 June 2025

Do you remember the Zenos E10? It was a two-seat mid-engined roadster that we liked a great deal. Zenos sold around 150 of them but it didn't make any money because they were too cheap.

So the company went under. Now it's back. Rescued by the people behind AC Cars, the AC Zenos E10 will return in the second quarter of next year with much more power than it had first time around, thanks to a 380bhp Volvo engine, and with much more carbonfibre than it had first time, too. This will make it rather more expensive.

At an approximate £140,000 the E10 will take on cars like the Spartan, Radicals, Dallara Stradale and even the BAC Mono when it arrives in production form. Until then, we've driven the only Zenos working prototype, a powertrain development car that hasn't yet had its cosmetic and ride and handling updates made. Watch the video by clicking on the player above.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Peugeot E 3008 review 2024 01 front cornering
Peugeot e-3008
7
Peugeot e-3008
DS n04 E Tense review 2025 001
DS No4 E-Tense
DS No4 E-Tense
DS No4 PHEV review 2025 001
DS No4
DS No4
Jaecoo e5 review 2025 033
Jaecoo E5
Jaecoo E5
Jaecoo 5 review 2025 001
Jaecoo 5
Jaecoo 5

View all car reviews

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

used Fiat 500X cars for sale

 Fiat 500X 1.6 E-Torq Pop Euro 6 5dr
2018
£6,900
48,297miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Fiat 500X 1.4 MultiAir Pop Star DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£7,780
56,570miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Fiat 500X 1.3 FireFly Turbo Sport DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£15,995
21,485miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Fiat 500X 1.4 MultiAir Cross Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2015
£5,495
68,400miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Fiat 500X 1.4 MultiAir Pop Star Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£6,295
54,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Fiat 500X 1.4 MultiAir Pop Star Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£5,695
63,213miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Fiat 500X 2.0 MultiJetII Cross Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£8,490
51,124miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Fiat 500X 1.0 FireFly Turbo Pop Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£11,913
17,206miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Fiat 500X 2.0 MultiJetII Cross Plus Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£6,647
74,500miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all 496 cars
In partnership with
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

Peugeot E 3008 review 2024 01 front cornering
Peugeot e-3008
7
Peugeot e-3008
DS n04 E Tense review 2025 001
DS No4 E-Tense
DS No4 E-Tense
DS No4 PHEV review 2025 001
DS No4
DS No4
Jaecoo e5 review 2025 033
Jaecoo E5
Jaecoo E5
Jaecoo 5 review 2025 001
Jaecoo 5
Jaecoo 5

View all car reviews