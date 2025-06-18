WATCH: Zenos is back! | Volvo-powered, 380bhp prototype roadster driven

Do you remember the Zenos E10? It was a two-seat mid-engined roadster that we liked a great deal. Zenos sold around 150 of them but it didn't make any money because they were too cheap.

So the company went under. Now it's back. Rescued by the people behind AC Cars, the AC Zenos E10 will return in the second quarter of next year with much more power than it had first time around, thanks to a 380bhp Volvo engine, and with much more carbonfibre than it had first time, too. This will make it rather more expensive.

At an approximate £140,000 the E10 will take on cars like the Spartan, Radicals, Dallara Stradale and even the BAC Mono when it arrives in production form. Until then, we've driven the only Zenos working prototype, a powertrain development car that hasn't yet had its cosmetic and ride and handling updates made. Watch the video by clicking on the player above.