BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: WATCH: Mad Manthey Porsche GT3 RS – how much faster does this £100k kit really make you?
UP NEXT
Peugeot 108 successor in the frame as new rules favour city cars

WATCH: Mad Manthey Porsche GT3 RS – how much faster does this £100k kit really make you?

The V12 class may be an endangered species today, but these two uber-GTs show the world they're not going down without a fight - but which is best?

Autocar
News
1 min read
1 December 2025

In 2024 we came to Silverstone with a regular 911 GT3 RS to explore how the car’s new cockpit-adjustable damping and differential controls affected the driving experience. That day wasn’t just about subjective driving impressions. We also recorded a lap time, and this has come in handy, because now we’re back at Silverstone – and in very similar conditions – with another GT3 RS, and this one is equipped with the £99,999 Manthey package. Manthey’s kit doesn’t add any power to the standard car’s 518bhp output but it does bring a host of aerodynamic and suspension modifications. How much faster does all this really make the amateur trackday driver? Time for deputy road test editor Richard Lane to set a lap time and find out.… 

 

 

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Cupra Leon VZ review 2025 002
Cupra Leon VZ
Cupra Leon VZ
Volvo XC60 review 2025 001
Volvo XC60
Volvo XC60
Fiat 500 Hybrid review 2025 001
Fiat 500 Hybrid
Fiat 500 Hybrid
will volvo xc40 recharge 16 1600x1067 0eeeb097 7c79 461a 93c4 4d1e4cd21a7e
Used Volvo XC40 Recharge 2021-2025 review
7
Used Volvo XC40 Recharge 2021-2025 review
Peugeot 308 GT Hybrid review 2025 032
Peugeot 308
Peugeot 308

View all car reviews

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

used cars for sale

 BMW X2 1.5 18i M Sport DCT SDrive Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£21,490
22,228miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Audi Q3 2.0 TDI Black Edition S Tronic Quattro Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£15,400
73,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Ford Mustang 5.0 V8 GT Fastback Euro 6 2dr
2018
£29,990
40,000miles
Petrol
Manual
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Volkswagen T-Roc 1.5 TSI R-Line DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2023
£25,769
16,445miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Tesla MODEL X 100D (Dual Motor) Auto 4WDE 5dr
2018
£22,100
82,296miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Land Rover Discovery Sport 2.0 D200 MHEV R-Dynamic HSE Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£32,990
27,102miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Peugeot 208 1.2 PureTech Allure Premium + Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2023
£14,879
4,827miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mercedes-Benz A-CLASS 1.3 A200 AMG Line 7G-DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£14,490
73,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 1.5 P300e 11.9kWh Autobiography Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2024
£44,995
6,324miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all cars
In partnership with
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

Cupra Leon VZ review 2025 002
Cupra Leon VZ
Cupra Leon VZ
Volvo XC60 review 2025 001
Volvo XC60
Volvo XC60
Fiat 500 Hybrid review 2025 001
Fiat 500 Hybrid
Fiat 500 Hybrid
will volvo xc40 recharge 16 1600x1067 0eeeb097 7c79 461a 93c4 4d1e4cd21a7e
Used Volvo XC40 Recharge 2021-2025 review
7
Used Volvo XC40 Recharge 2021-2025 review
Peugeot 308 GT Hybrid review 2025 032
Peugeot 308
Peugeot 308

View all car reviews