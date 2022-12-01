BACK TO ALL NEWS
Volvo XC40 and C40 Recharge get more range, raised power
Jaguar using Formula E to develop next-generation EVs

Volvo XC40 and C40 Recharge get more range, raised power

Range-topping dual-motor Recharge Twin to arrive in May with larger battery pushing range beyond 300 miles
1 December 2022

Volvo has increased the range of the Volvo C40 Recharge and Volvo XC40 Recharge EVs with a raft of efficiency tweaks and given them an uplift in power and a slightly higher price.

The update for the Swedish marque’s entry-level electric cars – which from today cost, on average, just under £1000 more (C40 from £48,355, XC40 from £46,505) than the versions available yesterday – brings a new 82kWh (78kWh usable) battery for the most powerful dual-motor Recharge Twin, up from 78kWh.   

It also ushers in a change in drivetrain for the single-motor option, with power now sent solely to the rear wheels, which, Volvo says, is to aid efficiency. Recharge Twin keep four-wheel-drive layout.

This efficiency equates to around 20 miles of increased range per single-motor model (up to 296 miles for the C40 and 286 for the XC40) although the Recharge Twin variants now have a quoted range of 316 (C40) and 312 miles (XC40) – up around 40 miles.

The update also includes a faster charging rate for the Recharge Twin of up to 200kW, slashing the 10-80% charging time by 10 minutes to 27 minutes. This matches the charging time of the smaller-battery standard models, which keep the same 150kW speed.

Power rises across the range too, with a more powerful motor for the standard car increasing output from 228bhp to 235bhp. The already beefy Recharge Twin receives two different electric motors – 161bhp at the front and 242bhp at the rear (previously 201bhp front and rear) – but retains the same overall 402bhp output.

Production of the updated models, all now available to order, will begin in May for the Recharge Twin and the single-motor variant will arrive from the autumn.

Volvo was unavailable for comment when approached on the changes.

News of the update comes just a few weeks after Volvo pulled the covers off its new EX90 electric flagship, which will arrive in 2024 with a 360-mile range and hefty BMW iX-rivalling £96,255 price.

