Volvo C40 refresh to bring boosted 342 miles of range

The refreshed Volvo C40 Recharge Twin is claimed to have a WLTP range of 342 miles, following official tests by the Swedish firm.
It will arrive later this year, along with its refreshed Volvo XC40 Recharge Twin sibling, which is claimed to have 334 miles of range.
The 64-mile improvements are thanks to a larger 82kWh battery and improved cooling efficiency.
The Twin models also get more poke, up 8bhp to 408bhp, thanks to a 147bhp motor at the front and a 254bhp motor at the rear. They previously had a 200bhp electric motor on both axles.
The single-motor variants get a range boost too, with the standard C40 Recharge now achieving 297 miles ( and the standard XC40 Recharge 290 miles (up 26 miles).
Switching from front-wheel drive to rear-wheel drive has boosted efficiency, with the pair now capable of achieving 3.7mpkWh, up from 3.3mpkWh.
The standard models get a 234bhp powertrain using the first electric motor to be developed by Volvo in-house. This replaces the 228bhp motor introduced in 2019.
The update also includes a faster charging rate for the XC40 Recharge Twin, reducing the 10-80% time by nine minutes to 28 minutes when using a 200kW DC rapid-charger.
This matches the charging time of the smaller-battery standard models, which keep the same 150kW maximum charging speed.
All of the new EVs are now available to order. The Twin models will enter production next month, before the single-motor variants arrive in the autumn.
Volvo will soon introduce EX90 and EX30 electric SUVs, with the EX30 designed to attract younger buyers to the brand as it continues to reinvent itself for the electric age. The EX90 will arrive in 2024 as a flagship rival to the BMW iX, with a 360-mile range and a £96,255 starting price.
Join the debate
Add your comment
We all got used to seeing stranded BMWs and the like in winter conditions in the UK, I wonder how all these RWD electric vehicles will perform in a country where winter/all-season tyres are not so common?
I easily make $32,000-$38,000 each month just by doing a simple home business. This job is online and can be done very easily part-time or full-time, although no specific experience is required for this job. Anyone can join this work now and start earning like me.....Follow the link. >>>> EarnCash7.com
This is fantastic news. My wife is looking at buying one of these so we took one for a test drive. We both really liked it and, being the model with over 400 bhp it was bonkers fast. I have been lucky enough to drive a couple of Ferraris but nothing prepared me for the insane acceleration of this Volvo. Unfortunately we were told that Volvo had stopped selling the twin motor (400bhp+ version), putting a hold on our search. My wife is suddenly very excited again. Thankyou Volvo and Autocar!!
I think this is a good bet, looks good, range and perfomance.
Yep, it would be perfect for us - there is loads of room inside (my son is 6'3" and he was fine in the back), it has a big boot, and it is quite compact so not massive on the road. The range wouldn't be an issue as we have only done journeys over 150 miles four times in the last five years. Looks like we might be getting a new XC40 on the drive soon!