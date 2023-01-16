Volvo C40 refresh to bring boosted 342 miles of range

The refreshed Volvo C40 Recharge Twin is claimed to have a WLTP range of 342 miles, following official tests by the Swedish firm.

It will arrive later this year, along with its refreshed Volvo XC40 Recharge Twin sibling, which is claimed to have 334 miles of range.

The 64-mile improvements are thanks to a larger 82kWh battery and improved cooling efficiency.

The Twin models also get more poke, up 8bhp to 408bhp, thanks to a 147bhp motor at the front and a 254bhp motor at the rear. They previously had a 200bhp electric motor on both axles.

The single-motor variants get a range boost too, with the standard C40 Recharge now achieving 297 miles ( and the standard XC40 Recharge 290 miles (up 26 miles).

Switching from front-wheel drive to rear-wheel drive has boosted efficiency, with the pair now capable of achieving 3.7mpkWh, up from 3.3mpkWh.

The standard models get a 234bhp powertrain using the first electric motor to be developed by Volvo in-house. This replaces the 228bhp motor introduced in 2019.

The update also includes a faster charging rate for the XC40 Recharge Twin, reducing the 10-80% time by nine minutes to 28 minutes when using a 200kW DC rapid-charger.

This matches the charging time of the smaller-battery standard models, which keep the same 150kW maximum charging speed.

All of the new EVs are now available to order. The Twin models will enter production next month, before the single-motor variants arrive in the autumn.

Volvo will soon introduce EX90 and EX30 electric SUVs, with the EX30 designed to attract younger buyers to the brand as it continues to reinvent itself for the electric age. The EX90 will arrive in 2024 as a flagship rival to the BMW iX, with a 360-mile range and a £96,255 starting price.