Volkswagen ushers in changes for 2021 model line-up

Volkswagen has begun introduction of its 2021-model-year cars to the UK, applying its newly redesigned logo and ushering in an array of mechanical and interior tweaks across the line-up.

All compatible models receive the brand’s latest MIB3 infotainment system, which features Apple CarPlay as standard and an integrated SIM card for access to new connectivity services, including music streaming and web browsing.

Updates for each model differ slightly, with the Up city car receiving only minor tweaks following a subtle refresh - incorporating the new emblem - earlier this year. Models equipped with climate control now gain an allergen filter as standard, while power output of the standard 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine - now RDE2-compliant - has been boosted slightly from 59bhp to 64bhp.

Tweaks for the larger Polo are similarly subtle, limited to the centrally mounted rear badge and the addition of Volkswagen’s Emergency Call Service as standard. Top-rung SEL trim can now be specified with a 94bhp 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine in addition to the 113bhp unit, while the popular Beats model will receive a redesigned interior, to be revealed at a later date.

In addition to the new badge and infotainment functionality, the T-Cross, T-Roc and T-Roc Cabriolet crossovers gain a new 108bhp 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol option, with the T-Roc receiving an additional 113bhp 2.0-litre diesel unit.

The seven-seat Tiguan Allspace swaps its 187bhp 2.0-litre diesel engine for a 197bhp unit, while the Passat gains a new base trim level named SE Nav.

The Touran MPV gains a new Dolphin Grey paint option, an optional upgraded sound system and an optional digital display, while the larger Sharan, now in its 10th year on sale, receives a streamlined trim and engine line-up.

The new Golf is largely untouched by the range revamp, given how recently it went on sale, but has gained a new illuminated front grille as standard on Style trim and as an option on R-Line.

The Touareg SUV, however, gains a raft of upgrades, including ambient lighting for entry-level SE trim, a three-spoke leather steering wheel with paddle-shifters up to mid-range SEL Tech trim and a new sports wheel for the R-Line, R-Line Tech and Black Edition cars. Plus, diesel variants now feature a 24-litre AdBlue tank, up from 12 litres.

