Volkswagen shares new details of EV push in China

Volkswagen has confirmed it will launch two electric cars on its ID platform in China next year ahead of a huge expansion of its electrified range in the world’s biggest EV market.

The attack will begin next year, when VW expects to sell 300,000 plug-in hybrids in China, increasing to roughly one million electrified vehicles before 2025. It will also offer 10 different electric ID models based on its new MEB platform by 2023, with the machines built and sold by its import business and various joint-venture operations.

The first ID models to be launched in the country will be electric SUVs, which, Autocar understands, will likely be local-market variants of the forthcoming ID 4 or the larger ID Roomzz concept. From there, the firm will add the recently launched ID 3 to the line-up of its joint venture with SAIC.

The company is also said to be developing a VW-badged MEB car based on the Skoda Vision iV concept, joining two other, yet to detailed MEB offerings.

Although EVs are a key focus, Volkswagen has not abandoned combustion-engined vehicles. In the next year, VW will launch the Tacqua, a compact SUV, through the FAW-Volkswagen joint venture, with SAIC-Volkswagen launching the larger Viloran MPV.

Volkswagen’s China boss, Stephan Wöllenstein, previously called China “the driving force” behind the company’s electrified cars. China has the largest EV market in the world, with more than 1.2 million EVs sold in the country last year.

The China assault comes hot on the heels of the announcement of a new addition to the ID 3 family, likely to be a variant of the Vizzion electric luxury saloon, due to be revealed at the Los Angeles motor show in November.