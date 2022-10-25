Volkswagen R to be electric-only performance brand by 2030

Volkswagen’s R performance sub-brand will go fully electric by 2030, it has confirmed, with several EVs already in the pipeline as it looks to “gradually” convert its current range to an EV-only one.

The sub-brand has aligned itself with Volkswagen’s wider Way to Zero pledge, with the wider brand targeting a full-electric line-up five years after R in 2035 – when sales of new petrol and diesel cars will be outlawed across Europe.

Volkswagen said it's “gradually converting its portfolio, with several electric R models in the planning stages”, adding: “We're currently assessing various concepts and possibilities but will only offer R models that meet our requirements. One thing is certain: the future of R is electric.”

This means current electric-only ID models could be the first in line to get hot variants, with an ID 4 R previously hinted at by R&D chief Thomas Ulbrich last year. Any future all-electric models would likely also be in line for R treatment, such as a production version of the ID Aero and Project Trinity.

Electric variants of the current R range such as the VW Golf R, VW Tiguan R and VW T-Roc R would likely only come if the models get electric replacements in the future.

Volkswagen added that any electric R models will, like their ICE-powered predecessors, get technology trickled down from prototype concepts, such as from the super-fast 671bhp ID R, which has held the Pikes Peak record since 2018. The electric R models will also continue to be developed on track.

“In order to become a fully electric brand by the end of the decade, we're already taking the necessary steps today for the forthcoming transformation,” confirmed R head ​​Reinhold Ivenz.