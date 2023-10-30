BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Volkswagen ID 7 will start from £55k
UP NEXT
Used electric car sales double as supply improves

Volkswagen ID 7 will start from £55k

Prices announced for VW's EV flagship, with long-range and estate models due later
Felix Page
News
3 mins read
9 November 2023

The Volkswagen ID 7 will be more expensive than the Hyundai Ioniq 6, BMW i4, Polestar 2 and Tesla Model 3 when it goes on sale in January 2024, priced at £55,570.

The Pro Launch Edition comes with 19in alloys, a 15in infotainment system and heated front seats as standard, as well as a free home wall charger and £750 in public charging credits.

Pricing for other models have yet to be announced but we anticipate cheaper trim levels to be offered in the future.

Related articles

The ID 7 saloon was revealed earlier this year as the brand's long-awaited first electric saloon. It will rival the Tesla Model 3 with a brand-new infotainment software, driving dynamics that major on long-distance travel and a range of up to 435 miles.

The regular ID 7 will launch in Europe and China this autumn, with the US following in 2024.

Two batteries will be available: a 77kWh pack (used in existing ID models) giving a 382-mile range and 170kW charging; and a new 86kWh unit that allows 435 miles between recharges and top ups at up to 200kW. In the fastest Pro S guise, a 0-62mph time of around 6.0sec is achievable.

The saloon measures nearly five metres long and has a wheelbase of around three metres, making it larger than the Volkswagen Passat, which it indirectly replaces, and closer in size to the Phaeton luxury saloon, which bowed out in 2016.

Volkswagen id 7 interior dashboard

Its cabin majors on practicality but various touches ramp up the ID 7's luxury credentials, including a panoramic roof that switches from opaque to transparent at the touch of a button, optional massage seats, an augmented reality head-up display, interior ambient lighting with up to 30 colours, and a 15.0in infotainment touchscreen running a heavily overhauled iteration of Volkswagen's MIB software platform. Boot space is 532 litres, beating both the 470-litre BMW i4 and 425-litre Tesla Model 3. 

Volkswagen has focused on making this new infotainment platform – shared with the facelifted ID 3 – easy to use. There is a new direct-access bar at the top of the touchscreen for quick access to core functions, for example, the main menu can be opened without closing any in-use app, the home screen can be configured to show icons for a driver's most commonly used apps and the main climate controls are now permanently hosted at the bottom of the screen to avoid scrolling on the move.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

ford puma st powershift 2023 01 action
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Honda eNy1 front lead
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
bentley bentayga s hybrid 01 cornering front
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
mercedes amg a35 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
audi sq6 e tron prototype review 2023 13
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
vw id7 prototype review 2023001 dynamic

Volkswagen ID 7 prototype

Volkswagen gears up to finally go Tesla-hunting with its first all-electric saloon, the ID 7

Read our review
Back to top

Perhaps most importantly, the controversial touch sliders for the temperature and volume controls are now illuminated, meaning they can be used safely at night.

ID 7 Tourer

VW has also previewed an estate version of the ID 7 ahead of an official reveal "in the coming months". 

Volkswagen ID 7 Tourer

Named the ID 7 Tourer, it is underpinned by the firm's MEB platform, which is also used by the ID 3 and ID 4. This platform is said to allow Volkswagen to maximise interior space via a long wheelbase and short overhangs. 

Car Review
Volkswagen ID 7 prototype
vw id7 prototype review 2023001 dynamic
Read our full road test review
Read more

Designed to be as practical as possible, Volkswagen has revealed it will have 545 litres of boot space with the rear seats upright, and 1714 litres with them folded down, both figures that represent increases over the current Volkswagen Passat. The firm claims the boot itself is up to two metres long.

It has been developed with a strong focus on aerodynamics to maximise its range, with a smooth front bumper, rear lip spoiler, and door handles that sit flush with the bodywork. This helps to produce a drag coefficient of 0.24 - just 0.1 Cd more than the saloon.

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
28
Add a comment…
scrap 2 November 2023

Isn't the MEB platform already obsolete? The new Macan / Q6 will be based on a new and different component set.

Estates are vastly preferable to SUVs but I'm not sure this amorphous blob will cut it.

fellwalker 31 October 2023

What is it with Autocar? You've recycled an earlier article by copying and rewriting it for the estate version! It is obvious this was originally the original ID 7 in April, as the comments from that date make clear. 

fellwalker 31 October 2023

Smaller boot than my golf estate yet much bigger, particularly longer. Crazy times. When are they going to make something comparable so I can think seriously about EV purchase? 

Latest Drives

ford puma st powershift 2023 01 action
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Honda eNy1 front lead
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
bentley bentayga s hybrid 01 cornering front
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
mercedes amg a35 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
audi sq6 e tron prototype review 2023 13
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review

View all latest drives