Volkswagen ID 3 scores top marks in Euro NCAP tests

The new Volkswagen ID 3 has achieved the maximum five-star safety rating from Euro NCAP, earning praise for scoring good results in every aspect of the assessment process.

The recently launched electric family hatchback is the first production car based on the Volkswagen Group's new MEB platform and leads a range of electric vehicles from Volkswagen and sister brands Audi, Seat and Skoda.

Euro NCAP said the ID 3 emerged "with merit" from its safety tests, scoring well in all areas. It achieved an 87% score for adult occupant protection, 89% for child occupant protection, 71% for vulnerable road user safety and 88% for its safety assistance systems.

Its overall five-star rating matches that given to the latest Volkswagen Golf, which Euro NCAP tested last year. For comparison, the Golf achieved better scores of 95% for adult occupant protection and 76% for vulnerable road user protection but scored only 78% for its safety assistance systems. It matched the ID 3's 89% score for child occupant safety.

Euro NCAP highlighted the ID 3's "robust" structural integrity, wide array of sensors, along with its crash avoidance systems and post-crash safety features.

Michiel van Ratingen, Euro NCAP's secretary general, said the five-star scored how electric cars are as safe as combustion engined ones. He added: "Euro NCAP will continue to ensure that saving the planet doesn't come at the cost of safety, and I'm glad to see that the ID 3 doesn't compromise in this regard."

Euro NCAP has also tested the new Plug-in Hybrid variant of the Toyota RAV4, extending the five-star rating given to other versions of the rugged SUV to it.

