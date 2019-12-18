Top Euro NCAP ratings for new Ford Puma and VW Golf

The new Ford Puma, Volkswagen Golf and electric MG ZS EV are among six cars to gain maxium scores in the final round of Euro NCAP safety testing for 2019.

The Audi Q8, MG HS and Nissan Juke also gained the top score of five stars. However, lower three-star ratings were awarded to other models from the Volkswagen Group, as well as a new model from Chinese start-up Aiways.

The Volkswagen Up, Skoda Citigo and Seat Mii siblings were put through the tests for the first time since all three were facelifted in 2019. Their ratings were brought down from five to three stars because AEB - a standard feature on the outgoing models - has been made an optional extra.

Aiways’ new U5 electric SUV, which will go on sale in 2020 as the company’s first European model, was also rated at three stars. The Kia e-Niro rival lost points for its performance in the side impact, side pole and pedestrian avoidance tests.