BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Volkswagen to halt Golf production as new chip crisis looms
UP NEXT
The best sports cars – driven, rated and ranked

Volkswagen to halt Golf production as new chip crisis looms

Disruption to Nexperia chip supply prompts factory stoppages, with other models also set to pause production

Greg Kable
News
2 mins read
22 October 2025

Volkswagen is set to suspend production of the Golf at its Wolfsburg plant in Germany from 29 October owing to a renewed microchip crisis sparked by a US-China trade dispute.

News of the pause in production for one of Europe’s best-selling passenger car comes just hours after the German car maker issued an internal warning to workers about potential production disruptions.

The indications are that the halt to Golf production will be followed by stoppages for at least three other models, including the Tiguan, Touran and Tayron, also built at Volkswagen’s Wolfsburg facility. The company has not indicated how long production could be halted. 

A warning of potential production stoppages was officially raised in a letter sent to Volkswagen workers earlier on Wednesday morning. It stated that while production was "still unaffected," impacts "could not be ruled out at short notice" due to the "dynamic situation."

The crisis stems from a supply freeze of microchips from Nexperia. 

After the Dutch government, under pressure from the US Trump administration, took control of the Netherlands-based company last month, the Chinese government retaliated by banning the export of the company's chips.

The Dutch government takeover was enacted on 30 September, with officials citing intellectual property concerns due to its Chinese ownership.

The move has created immediate ripple effects and Volkswagen has confirmed it was notified by Nexperia that it can no longer guarantee the long-term delivery of microchips.

Volkswagen is claimed to have no immediate alternative microchip supplier. Semiconductors and microchips from other suppliers would require lengthy internal testing and certification before they could be used, Autocar has been told.

Production stoppages across Volkswagen’s other German factories in Emden, Hanover and Zwickau have not been ruled out as chip inventories dry up.  

In preparation for production disruption, Volkswagen has already initiated discussions with German government officials regarding the implementation of Kurzarbeit (short-time work), a subsidised scheme to avoid mass layoffs.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

AW609990
Kia K4
Kia K4
Citroen C3 Airocross review 2025 01 front cornering
Citroen C3 Aircross
7
Citroen C3 Aircross
1 front 3:4
Citroen e-C3 Aircross
8
Citroen e-C3 Aircross
Suzuki E Vitara review 2025 01
Suzuki eVitara
6
Suzuki eVitara
Volvo ES90 review 01
Volvo ES90
Volvo ES90

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
01 Volkswagen Golf Mk85 2024 review front driving lead

Volkswagen Golf

Facelifted Golf gains much-needed interior upgrades and new base four-cylinder engine. Is it better than ever?

Read our review

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

used Volkswagen Golf cars for sale

 Volkswagen Golf 2.0 TDI SE Nav DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£14,750
36,735miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Volkswagen Golf 1.5 TSI EVO GT Edition DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£15,495
52,513miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Volkswagen Golf 1.5 ETSI MHEV R-Line DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2023
£22,490
20,152miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Volkswagen Golf 2.0 TSI GTI Performance DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£20,998
46,396miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Volkswagen Golf 2.0 TSI R DSG 4Motion Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£22,978
50,638miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Volkswagen Golf 2.0 TDI BlueMotion Tech GT Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2013
£8,500
60,000miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Volkswagen Golf 1.4 TSI BlueMotion Tech ACT GT DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2014
£8,995
74,230miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Volkswagen Golf 1.5 TSI Match Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2024
£19,200
30,209miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Volkswagen Golf 1.5 TSI EVO Match Edition Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£16,369
20,516miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all 7528 cars
In partnership with
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

AW609990
Kia K4
Kia K4
Citroen C3 Airocross review 2025 01 front cornering
Citroen C3 Aircross
7
Citroen C3 Aircross
1 front 3:4
Citroen e-C3 Aircross
8
Citroen e-C3 Aircross
Suzuki E Vitara review 2025 01
Suzuki eVitara
6
Suzuki eVitara
Volvo ES90 review 01
Volvo ES90
Volvo ES90

View all car reviews