BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Volkswagen Group ‘quite confident’ it can deliver £22k electric cars
UP NEXT
Luvly 0 is £8800 Swedish flat-pack EV to rival Citroën Ami

Volkswagen Group ‘quite confident’ it can deliver £22k electric cars

In-house battery development and manufacturing, plus economies of scale, will be key to cutting costs
Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
11 May 2023

The Volkswagen Group is “quite confident" that it can deliver €25,000 (£22,000) electric cars from the Skoda and Volkswagen brands, chief financial officer Arno Antlitz has said.

Volkswagen revealed the ID 2all concept in March, previewing a Polo-size EV that targets an entry price of around £22,000. This is significantly cheaper than any mainstream EV currently on the market, the UK’s cheapest EV (excluding the Citroën Ami quadricycle) being the £26,995 MG 4 EV.

Volkswagen also announced that it's working “full steam ahead” on a sub-€20,000 (£17,000) entry-level electric model, expected to be named the ID 1.

Related articles

Skoda is set to copy each model in crossover form, targeting the same price points.

Asked at the Financial Times Future of the Car summit whether these prices were still possible and whether the cars could be built profitably, Antlitz said: “For the time being, we're quite confident that we can achieve that price point. 

"There's a lot of innovations coming in the technical side. This car will have the first in-house battery cells from our Valencia plant. We're just ramping up; we will have much more scale by then.

“[We have also seen a slight] improvement or relief on the raw material cost. Look at lithium: it came down. Nickel came down. So from this perspective, we're quite confident that we can achieve that €25,000 target and at the same time have a decent margin.”

Antlitz hinted that the Volkswagen Group’s ownership of battery designs and manufacturing would be critical, saying that it would be a “decisive factor” in terms of battery availability and cost.

Volkswagen brand boss Thomas Schäfer previously told Autocar that the economies of scale planned – with the new MEB Entry platform spawning more affordable EVs from Cupra as well as Volkswagen and Skoda – would further help to cut costs.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

masrati grecale review 2023001 cornering front
Maserati Grecale 2023 UK first drive
Maserati Grecale 2023 UK first drive
lamborghini huracan technica review 2023 01 corerning front
Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica 2023 UK first drive
Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica 2023 UK first drive
volvo c40 review 202301 action front
Volvo C40 Recharge 2023 first drive
Volvo C40 Recharge 2023 first drive
volvo xc40 2023 review 01 cornering front
Volvo XC40 Recharge 2023 first drive
Volvo XC40 Recharge 2023 first drive
alfa romeo giulia veloce review 2023 01 cornering front
Alfa Romeo Giulia 2023 UK first drive
Alfa Romeo Giulia 2023 UK first drive

View all latest drives

Back to top

He said: “Now we can do a lot in terms of economies of scale. Within our volume brand group, we’re producing four vehicles along with Cupra and Skoda. That volume will help us to bring prices down to be competitive and also still make money.”

The Volkswagen Group will face stiff competition in the EV market over the coming years, with Renault Group CEO Luca de Meo having yesterday announced plans for a sub-£20,000 model.

"It's one of the things that will enable democratisation of EVs that will potentially boost volume,” he said.

READ MORE

Entry-level Skoda EV is urban SUV with £22,000 target price

Renault working on sub-£20,000 EV to rival VW ID 1

£22,000 Volkswagen ID 2 gives blueprint for cheap electric cars (Autocar Business subscription required)

Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

masrati grecale review 2023001 cornering front
Maserati Grecale 2023 UK first drive
Maserati Grecale 2023 UK first drive
lamborghini huracan technica review 2023 01 corerning front
Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica 2023 UK first drive
Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica 2023 UK first drive
volvo c40 review 202301 action front
Volvo C40 Recharge 2023 first drive
Volvo C40 Recharge 2023 first drive
volvo xc40 2023 review 01 cornering front
Volvo XC40 Recharge 2023 first drive
Volvo XC40 Recharge 2023 first drive
alfa romeo giulia veloce review 2023 01 cornering front
Alfa Romeo Giulia 2023 UK first drive
Alfa Romeo Giulia 2023 UK first drive

View all latest drives