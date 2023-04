The Volkswagen Group is getting serious about cheaper EVs, first with a small hatchback dubbed ID 2 that we’re promised will be sub-€25,000 (£22,000) when it arrives in 2025, then with an even cheaper car costing less than €20,000 (£17,500).

“That is the real Champions League,” Volkswagen brand boss Thomas Schäfer said of the entry EV at a recent event to unveil the ID 2all concept that previews the Polo-size electric hatchback.