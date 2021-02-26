BACK TO ALL NEWS
Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport 45 on sale tomorrow from £39,980

New 296bhp hot hatch gets unique styling and 'Race' package to mark 45 years since the original GTI launch
Felix Page Autocar writer
28 April 2021

Volkswagen is celebrating 45 years of its venerable Golf GTI hot hatch with a new commemorative edition of the latest model. 

It is the sixth such anniversary model the GTI has received in its lifetime, with Volkswagen having offered a similar conceived limited edition every five years since the Edition 20 in 1996. 

Available to to order tomorrow from £39,980, the limited-run GTI Clubsport 45 is marked out with bespoke '45' branding, a contrasting black roof and matching rear wing - which, Volkswagen says, is a homage to the Mk1 GTI's black plastic rear spoiler. 

Bespoke 19in 'Scottsdale' alloy wheels are painted black, with a narrow red pinstripe around the rim in tribute to historic GTI models, which wore a similar design for their front grilles.

Being a Clubsport, the special edition boosts output from its 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder to 296bhp and 295lb ft - from the standard GTI's 242bhp and 273lb ft - for a 0-62mph time of 5.6sec. 

It is also equipped as standard with an exclusive Race package, which is unavailable on other GTI models, bringing an Akrapovic sports exhaust system and removing the 155mph maximum speed limiter (for a top speed of 166mph), while adding top-rung LED matrix headlights, which also feature subtle red detailing. 

The commemorative theme is carried over to the interior, where a GTI motif is stitched into the front seat backrests and a 45 badge is applied to the bottom of the steering wheel. 

VW Golf GTI fronttracking

Volkswagen Golf GTI

The firmest, feistiest Golf GTI in a long time has plenty to excite. It knows some refinement and restraint, but possibly not enough to maintain its reputation as the most mature hot hatch on the block

Peter Cavellini 28 April 2021

Sorry to say this, but, the Golf Gti isn't the icon it once was, there are others out there, cheaper, faster, just as good handling, no longer just adding more aggressive looking  bits of plastic and tweaking the chassis isn't going to sell it, if it had been say 250kg lighter, then it would be nearer the top of the pile.

martin_66 28 April 2021
£20 shy of £40,000 for a Golf!! Cunningly just under the £40,000 threshold for the extra £335 a year in car tax!! Sneaky!!

@TS7 - couldn't agree more re the interior. I have a five year old Skoda Octavia VRS. Brilliant car, and I love the interior - extremely user friendly. The new one, however, which is all but identical to the new Golf, is horrible, and the very opposite of user friendly. Looks like I'll be keeping my car for a while yet then!

TS7 28 April 2021

My wife and I test drove a standard GTI with DSG just yesterday. We came away feeling completely underwhelmed by the driving experience and horrified at just how bad the control interface and display was. The latter alone discounted it from my wife's list of possibilities even if it had been a complete hoot to drive. So, no matter how good this is it is of no interest until VW sort out the mess of a dashboard. Interior quality wasn't much cop either, to look at or touchpoints.

