Volkswagen Golf eHybrid is entry-level PHEV from £32,995

Plug-in hybrid hatchback arrives with 201bhp, up to 235mpg and 44 miles of electric-only range
30 April 2021

Volkswagen has introduced a second plug-in hybrid version of the Golf hatchback, with the 201bhp eHybrid now on sale in the UK, priced from £32,995. 

Initially offered in entry-level Style trim, the eHybrid is positioned below the 242bhp Golf GTE. Autocar initially understood the lower-powered PHEV was reserved for other markets, but it's now being offered here as part of a drive to appeal to the lucrative fleet market. 

Mating a turbocharged 1.4-litre petrol engine and six-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox with an electric motor on the front axle, it manages a 0-62mph time of 7.4sec and a top speed of 137mph, or 80mph when in electric-only mode.  

Drivers can travel in E-Mode for a claimed 44 miles per charge, while the car's WLTP-certified combied fuel economy is up to 235mpg. 

A 10A charging cable is included as standard, allowing for a charging time from empty of around five hours when using a regular 2.3kW socket. This is reduced to three hours and 40 minutes when using a typical 3.6kW charging point, plus regenerative braking tops the battery up on the move. 

Style specification brings (as on conventionally powered Golf models) 16in San Antonio alloy wheels, LED headlights, keyless start and a digital cockpit. 

It also adds a leather multifunction steering wheel, sports comfort seats, road sign recognition and several other driver assistance systems, including adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assistance and Volkswagen’s new Car2X warning system. 

Volkswagen says the Golf eHybrid will expand the appeal of the brand’s PHEV offerings for both company car drivers and private owners, joining the Passat GTE, Arteon eHybrid and Touareg R eHybrid.  

Volkswagen Golf GTE

Plug-in hybrid Golf arrives with the same power output as the GTI - can it prove just as entertaining?

xxxx 30 April 2021

235mpg another phev joke, that's more than the bev Leaf.

