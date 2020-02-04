Volkswagen developing upgraded ID R Evo version of record-breaker

Volkswagen is developing a heavily upgraded version of its record-breaking ID R electric prototype, with a focus on honing the machine's aerodynamics and drivetrain.

Based on a sports prototype, the 671bhp ID R was originally developed for the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb in 2018, where it broke the outright course record.

Volkswagen ID R targets F1 car lap record, Goodwood return

VW’s motorsport arm then developed a low-downforce aerodynamic package, which the car used to set an electric lap record at the Nürburgring Nordschleife and outright hill record at Goodwood last year. The firm also developed different battery pack setups for each of those bids.

Volkswagen Motorsport has confirmed it is developing a second generation of the machine, which will be badged ID R Evo.

Sven Smeets, VW's motorsport boss, said the project would draw on the rapid advances in EV technology. "In the past eight months, e-mobility has made such a leap that we can do with an electric competition car that is bigger and better," he said.

Smeets added that the external design and technical specifications were currently being finalised. While that is done, the existing version of the ID R will attempt to break the outright lap record at Sonoma Raceway in California and better its own Goodwood hill record.

Volkswagen would not confirm what specific challenges the ID R Evo was being developed for, but Autocar understands that a return to the Nürburgring is being strongly considered. The developments made to the original ID R for the track were largely focused on the aerodynamics of the car, and Autocar understands the top speed – and therefore ultimate lap time – on the Nordschleife was restricted by the energy management required to optimise battery life for the full lap.