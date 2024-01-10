Volkswagen confirms €20,000 price for affordable EV due 2027

Volkswagen has officially confirmed plans to launch an entry-level electric city car with a price of €20,000 (around £17,000) and a launch date target of 2027.

As reported previously by Autocar, the model – known as the ID 1 – will channel the spirit of the now-axed Volkswagen Up and could even take its name when it arrives, rivalling the new Citroën e-C3.

The EV will be one of four affordable electric cars built in Spain by the Volkswagen Group, alongside the Skoda Epiq compact SUV and two additional, €25,000 small electric cars – one from the Volkswagen brand and the other from Cupra.

Any affordable VW EV would likely spawn a Seat sibling. This follows confirmation by brand boss Wayne Griffiths to Autocar last month that Seat will launch a €20,000 electric car, but he said such a car is not an immediate priority as it would not be profitable today.

With the entry-level VW EV targeting a launch date of 2027, it can be expected that Seat's equivalent model will follow in quick succession; likely by 2028.

Thomas Schäfer, Volkswagen brand CEO, said: “The future is electric. In order for electromobility to become widespread, attractive vehicles are needed, especially in the entry-level segment.

“Our brand promise is electromobility for all. Despite the attractive price, our vehicles will set standards in the entry-level segment in terms of technology, design, quality and customer experience.”

Schäfer added that the move to build smaller electric cars is increasingly difficult, due to rising costs and a lack of physical resources. This echoes comments made earlier this year by Toyota, which said the chances of an electric Aygo supermini were slim due to the cost of batteries.

The VW brand boss also called for more support from governments. “This task has become more demanding due to rising energy, material and raw material costs,” Schäfer said. “One thing is clear: electromobility from Europe for Europe can only succeed with political support and competitive framework conditions.”