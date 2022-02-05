Visiting the world's biggest private motoring library

At the beginning of the first lockdown, I went into the basement at Haymarket Media Group and looked through the entire run of Autocar from 1895 to the present to see what the magazine did during moments of national crises.

It turns out that it was not the Kaiser and Adolf Hitler that stopped production but industrial action. You might remember that I wrote a story about it. Anyway, after it was published, we received an email from a reader called E Dean Butler, who said that he had a full collection of Autocar from day one and reckoned that there were only six complete sets left in the world.

You will also be aware that the entire Autocar back catalogue has just been digitised (and you can sign up here). Shortly after it was announced, another email from the mysterious E Dean Butler was forwarded onto me. Mr Butler was interested to know whether an index was going to be produced so that it would be easier for him to locate articles of interest. I had a vision of Mr Butler living in a quiet semi with roof joists bending under the weight of 126 years of Autocar.

Not quite. It transpires that our man’s collection of car magazines is not limited to Autocar and that, if you count a year’s worth of magazines as a volume, he has 15,000 volumes of magazines. A complete run of Motor Sport, Russian car magazines, Auto Motor Und Sport and many more. In other words, one of the largest collections of motoring magazines in the world. This I had to see. And so followed one of the most enjoyable days of my working life.

Dean Butler does not live in a semi but in a large Grade I Elizabethan pile in the middle of nowhere in the West Midlands. Born in Pennsylvania, Butler kicked off his working life at Procter & Gamble, and although he gained his degree in chemistry, it turned out that he was a bit handy at marketing. Fast forward a few years and he’d founded optical giant LensCrafters, flogged it and moved to the UK to create Vision Express. “I’ve sort of stayed here ever since,” he says.

Butler is hugely impressed by the bright yellow 2021 Mustang Mach 1 that I arrive in. This triggers a V8 love-in, and before I see the archive, Butler has to show me a 1968 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 homologation special that’s one of only 25 built.