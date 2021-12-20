BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Vauxhall cuts Corsa-e and Mokka-e prices by £3000
UP NEXT
New Autocar Backfire is lightweight sports EV for 2030

Vauxhall cuts Corsa-e and Mokka-e prices by £3000

British brand is first to react to reduction of UK's Plug-in Car Grant announced last week
Rachel Burgess
News
2 mins read
20 December 2021

Vauxhall has become the first manufacturer to cut the price of its electric cars in response to the recent shock reduction in the UK government’s Plug-in Car Grant (PiCG).

The firm’s two electric cars, the Vauxhall Corsa-e and Vauxhall Mokka-e, are now £3000 cheaper than they were previously, creating a significant saving for buyers.

The government slashed the PiCG for buyers of new EVs by £1000 last week, while also reducing the number of cars eligible for the scheme. 

Related articles

It previously offered buyers of electric cars 35% off the purchase price up to a maximum of £2500. That maximum has now been cut to £1500. At the same time, the maximum recommended retail price of vehicles eligible for the grant has been reduced from £35,000 to £32,000. 

As a result, the Corsa-e now starts at £25,805 post-PicG and the Mokka-e at £29,365. Previously, the supermini was priced from £27,805 and the crossover from £31,365.

Addressing the price drop, Vauxhall managing director Paul Willcox said: “Vauxhall wants to move the UK to electric motoring as quickly as possible, which is why we have committed to being an electric-only brand from 2028. 

“In light of a further evolution to the Government Plug-in Car Grant, we've taken the decision to change our pricing policy on our all-electric Corsa-e and Mokka-e models. 

Related review
1 Vauxhall Corsa e front tracking
Car Reviews
Vauxhall Corsa-e
8
Read our review

“With more attainable pricing from significant reductions on both models, as well as the grant, we hope to put zero-emissions-in-use motoring within the reach of even more British motorists.”

Last week, Vauxhall announced that the Corsa-e and Mokka-e now have longer ranges. The Corsa-e has risen from 209 to 222 miles and the Mokka-e from 201 to 209 miles.

Used cars for sale

 Vauxhall Corsa 1.2 Excite 3dr [ac]
2014
£3,999
60,745miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Vauxhall Corsa 1.4 Sxi 5dr [ac]
2014
£4,495
64,301miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall Corsa 1.4 Sxi 5dr [ac]
2014
£4,810
59,629miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall Corsa 1.2 Sting 3dr
2014
£4,900
48,531miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Vauxhall Corsa 1.4 Sxi 3dr [ac]
2014
£4,995
52,226miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Vauxhall Corsa 1.2 Sxi 5dr [ac]
2014
£5,000
45,453miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall Corsa 1.0 Ecoflex Excite 3dr
2014
£5,000
46,042miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Vauxhall Corsa 1.2 Limited Edition 3dr
2014
£5,009
61,589miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Vauxhall Corsa 1.4 Sxi 5dr [ac]
2014
£5,250
58,500miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Audi R8 RWD Performance 2021 first drive review hero front

Audi R8 RWD 2021 review

Audi R8 RWD 2021 review
1 Kia Ceed Sportswagon tgdi 2021 uk first drive review hero front

Kia Ceed Sportswagon 1.5 T-GDI '3' 2021 UK review

Kia Ceed Sportswagon 1.5 T-GDI &#039;3&#039; 2021 UK review
KIACEED 03

Kia Ceed 1.0 T-GDi ‘2’ 2021 UK drive

Kia Ceed 1.0 T-GDi ‘2’ 2021 UK drive
1 BMW i4 eDrive 40 2021 LHD first drive review lead

BMW i4 eDrive40 M Sport 2021 UK review

BMW i4 eDrive40 M Sport 2021 UK review
1 Cupra Born 2021 LHD UK first drive review hero front

Cupra Born 2021 UK review

Cupra Born 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
1 Vauxhall Corsa e front tracking

Vauxhall Corsa-e

Britain’s market-leading small EV majors on range, equipment and value

Read our review

Join the debate

Comments
2
Add a comment…
si73 20 December 2021
Does this prove that cars are overpriced? If a manufacturer can take nearly £3k off the list price it shows that the government's decision to cut the grant is the right thing to do, why should tax payers be paying towards over inflated prices.
Citytiger 20 December 2021

So Vauxhall have increased the range of the vehicle and slashed the price, I suspect their current customers are really happy about that. 

Latest Drives

1 Audi R8 RWD Performance 2021 first drive review hero front

Audi R8 RWD 2021 review

Audi R8 RWD 2021 review
1 Kia Ceed Sportswagon tgdi 2021 uk first drive review hero front

Kia Ceed Sportswagon 1.5 T-GDI '3' 2021 UK review

Kia Ceed Sportswagon 1.5 T-GDI &#039;3&#039; 2021 UK review
KIACEED 03

Kia Ceed 1.0 T-GDi ‘2’ 2021 UK drive

Kia Ceed 1.0 T-GDi ‘2’ 2021 UK drive
1 BMW i4 eDrive 40 2021 LHD first drive review lead

BMW i4 eDrive40 M Sport 2021 UK review

BMW i4 eDrive40 M Sport 2021 UK review
1 Cupra Born 2021 LHD UK first drive review hero front

Cupra Born 2021 UK review

Cupra Born 2021 UK review

View all latest drives