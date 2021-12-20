Vauxhall cuts Corsa-e and Mokka-e prices by £3000

Vauxhall has become the first manufacturer to cut the price of its electric cars in response to the recent shock reduction in the UK government’s Plug-in Car Grant (PiCG).

The firm’s two electric cars, the Vauxhall Corsa-e and Vauxhall Mokka-e, are now £3000 cheaper than they were previously, creating a significant saving for buyers.

The government slashed the PiCG for buyers of new EVs by £1000 last week, while also reducing the number of cars eligible for the scheme.

It previously offered buyers of electric cars 35% off the purchase price up to a maximum of £2500. That maximum has now been cut to £1500. At the same time, the maximum recommended retail price of vehicles eligible for the grant has been reduced from £35,000 to £32,000.

As a result, the Corsa-e now starts at £25,805 post-PicG and the Mokka-e at £29,365. Previously, the supermini was priced from £27,805 and the crossover from £31,365.

Addressing the price drop, Vauxhall managing director Paul Willcox said: “Vauxhall wants to move the UK to electric motoring as quickly as possible, which is why we have committed to being an electric-only brand from 2028.

“In light of a further evolution to the Government Plug-in Car Grant, we've taken the decision to change our pricing policy on our all-electric Corsa-e and Mokka-e models.

“With more attainable pricing from significant reductions on both models, as well as the grant, we hope to put zero-emissions-in-use motoring within the reach of even more British motorists.”

Last week, Vauxhall announced that the Corsa-e and Mokka-e now have longer ranges. The Corsa-e has risen from 209 to 222 miles and the Mokka-e from 201 to 209 miles.