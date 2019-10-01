Updated Toyota C-HR brings new hybrid engine, added kit

New 2.0-litre powertrain comes alongside subtle visual tweaks and a £3190 price hike
Felix Page Autocar writer
1 October 2019

Toyota has updated its C-HR compact SUV with a new hybrid option, a revamped infotainment system and claimed handling improvements.

The headline change is the addition of a new 2.0-litre hybrid powertrain, which produces 182bhp, 62bhp more than the model’s 1.8-litre option. 

The 2.0-litre engine is taken from the new Corolla, in which it is claimed to offer more than 60mpg on the WLTP cycle. Exact consumption figures for the unit in the C-HR are yet to be confirmed. 

CO2 emissions are slightly higher for the larger powertrain, which produces from 118g/km, compared with the model’s only other engine, a 1.8-litre unit, which puts out 109g/km. 

Toyota has also tuned the crossover’s steering set-up for a claimed enhanced steering feel, with modifications to the suspension system resulting in improved ride comfort.  

Elsewhere, visual changes to the exterior are subtle, and primarily limited to the addition of a colour-coded front splitter, an optional gloss black spoiler and upgraded front and rear light clusters. 

Our Verdict

Toyota C-HR

Toyota C-HR

Toyota takes on the Audi Q2 and Mini Countryman with its own ‘fashion’ crossover

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

Inside, the C-HR receives a new infotainment system that supports the latest versions of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as allowing over-the-air European map updates and full smartphone integration. A cabin noise reduction package is now standard across the range. 

Prices for the refreshed C-HR start from £25,625 for entry-level Icon trim, a £3190 increase over the pre-facelift model. The range is headed up by the Orange Edition (pictured), which wears a new shade of paint and sits atop gloss black alloy wheels. 

The new C-HR is available to order now, with customer deliveries expected to get underway before the end of the year.

Read more

Toyota C-HR review

Toyota GT86 and Subaru BRZ sports cars confirmed for next generation​

Toyota tests plug-in hybrid RAV4 SUV in new images

Join the debate

Comments
3

Lillian morrow

1 October 2019

Google now pays $ 95 to $ 150 per hour for online work from home. I joined this job 3 months ago and earned $ 6593 in the first week of this deal. This job is really incredible and gives me a big share of income every day. I'm sure you'll get the best result. check more here

.....................>>>>>>>>>>  www.Maxjob10.com

Lillian morrow

cemeqq

1 October 2019
[url=https://kronospoker.com]Poker Online[/url] | [url=https://kronospoker.com]Situs Judi Online[/url] |[url=https://kronospoker.com]Daftar IDN Poker[/url]

Lillian morrow

1 October 2019

Google now pays $ 95 to $ 150 per hour for online work from home. I joined this job 3 months ago and earned $ 6593 in the first week of this deal. This job is really incredible and gives me a big share of income every day. I'm sure you'll get the best result. check more here

.....................>>>>>>>>>>  www.Maxjob10.com

Lillian morrow

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week