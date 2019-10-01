Updated Toyota C-HR brings new hybrid engine, added kit

Toyota has updated its C-HR compact SUV with a new hybrid option, a revamped infotainment system and claimed handling improvements.

The headline change is the addition of a new 2.0-litre hybrid powertrain, which produces 182bhp, 62bhp more than the model’s 1.8-litre option.

The 2.0-litre engine is taken from the new Corolla, in which it is claimed to offer more than 60mpg on the WLTP cycle. Exact consumption figures for the unit in the C-HR are yet to be confirmed.

CO2 emissions are slightly higher for the larger powertrain, which produces from 118g/km, compared with the model’s only other engine, a 1.8-litre unit, which puts out 109g/km.

Toyota has also tuned the crossover’s steering set-up for a claimed enhanced steering feel, with modifications to the suspension system resulting in improved ride comfort.

Elsewhere, visual changes to the exterior are subtle, and primarily limited to the addition of a colour-coded front splitter, an optional gloss black spoiler and upgraded front and rear light clusters.