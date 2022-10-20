Updated, high-performance Porsche Taycan spotted testing

Porsche is readying a high-performance variant of its electric saloon, the Porsche Taycan, featuring aerodynamic upgrades and adapted bodywork.
A prototype was spotted testing on track in Germany with a significantly lower profile than any Taycan on sale today, a large rear spoiler, a modified front bumper and slightly adjusted side sills.
It was driven by Lars Kern, a Porsche factory driver, and fitted with a roll cage and a racing seat, although other interior details were well hidden.
The changes indicate this variant of Taycan will benefit from boosted aerodynamics and downforce, hinting at ramped-up performance.
It would improve on the 751bhp already available from the Taycan Turbo S Sport Turismo, which can race from 0-62mph in 2.8sec and on to a top speed of 162mph.
Porsche didn't comment on the prototype, but should the Taycan receive a performance upgrade as part of the update, it would put it within touching distance of the 1005bhp Tesla Model S Plaid.
It would also give Porsche a chance at beating its own lap record at the Nürburgring for production cars, set by the Taycan earlier this year.
Fitted with a performance package available only in Germany, the Taycan rounded the 12.9-mile circuit in 7min 33sec, beating the Model S Plaid by two seconds.
Available through Porsche Tequipment, the package includes RS Spyder-design 21in wheels with Pirelli P Zero Corsa tyres and a significant update to the Taycan’s chassis-control system.
If there are going to be both an electric Panamera and a second generation Taycan, is one of them going to get smaller? Surely one of them can't get bigger - they are both 5 metres long give or take already, not much less than an S Class.
Interesting headline: "High performance Porsche Taycan".
When the slowest Taycan does 0-60 in 5.4 seconds, is there any other sort?
1005bhp, don't really need that much BHP/ torque to go fast, more there to overcome the weight of the Car, I'd sooner have the Porsche purely because it's better made inside and out ( check the Tesla forums) , also, Porsche has History, I'd rather spend my money on the Porsche than an over powered bland looking car.