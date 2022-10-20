BACK TO ALL NEWS
Updated, high-performance Porsche Taycan spotted testing
Mazda CX-60 straight-six diesel to arrive in 2023 from £42,990

Updated, high-performance Porsche Taycan spotted testing

Aerodynamic design changes for the Tesla Model S Plaid rival hint at boosted performance
20 October 2022

Porsche is readying a high-performance variant of its electric saloon, the Porsche Taycanfeaturing aerodynamic upgrades and adapted bodywork. 

A prototype was spotted testing on track in Germany with a significantly lower profile than any Taycan on sale today, a large rear spoiler, a modified front bumper and slightly adjusted side sills.

It was driven by Lars Kern, a Porsche factory driver, and fitted with a roll cage and a racing seat, although other interior details were well hidden. 

The changes indicate this variant of Taycan will benefit from boosted aerodynamics and downforce, hinting at ramped-up performance. 

It would improve on the 751bhp already available from the Taycan Turbo S Sport Turismo, which can race from 0-62mph in 2.8sec and on to a top speed of 162mph.

Porsche didn't comment on the prototype, but should the Taycan receive a performance upgrade as part of the update, it would put it within touching distance of the 1005bhp Tesla Model S Plaid

It would also give Porsche a chance at beating its own lap record at the Nürburgring for production cars, set by the Taycan earlier this year.

Fitted with a performance package available only in Germany, the Taycan rounded the 12.9-mile circuit in 7min 33sec, beating the Model S Plaid by two seconds.

Porsche Taycan
Available through Porsche Tequipment, the package includes RS Spyder-design 21in wheels with Pirelli P Zero Corsa tyres and a significant update to the Taycan’s chassis-control system.

Porsche Taycan

Porsche’s world-beating EV now comes as a £70k, rear-driven Tesla Model S and BMW i4 rival. Should they worry?

We will likely see the updated Taycan late next year or in early 2024, before a next-generation model arrives in 2027. That will lead Porsche's electric future, alongside an electric Porsche Panamera and four other EVs. 

Nickktod 20 October 2022

If there are going to be both an electric Panamera and a second generation Taycan, is one of them going to get smaller? Surely one of them can't get bigger - they are both 5 metres long give or take already, not much less than an S Class.

martin_66 20 October 2022

Interesting headline: "High performance Porsche Taycan".

When the slowest Taycan does 0-60 in 5.4 seconds, is there any other sort?

Peter Cavellini 20 October 2022

 1005bhp, don't really need that much BHP/ torque to go fast, more there to overcome the weight of the Car, I'd sooner have the Porsche purely because it's better made inside and out ( check the Tesla forums) , also, Porsche has History, I'd rather spend my money on the Porsche than an over powered bland looking car.

