Updated Dacia Jogger gets new hybrid and fresh look for £25 more
Updated Dacia Jogger gets new hybrid and fresh look for £25 more

Seven-seat estate gets redesign, extra kit and a new hybrid powertrain option as part of a mid-life refresh

Will Rimell
News
2 mins read
26 November 2025

The updated Dacia Jogger has gone on sale with a new look, extra kit and a new hybrid powertrain option for £18,995 – just £25 more than the outgoing model.

The mid-life facelift arrives four years after the seven-seat estate went on sale.

The biggest upgrade comes underneath, as the Jogger is now offered with the same Hybrid 155 powertrain as used by the smaller Sandero Stepway and larger Bigster.

This pairs a 108bhp 1.8-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with an integrated starter-generator and a 49bhp electric motor to combine for 154bhp and 125lb ft of torque.

The system also incorporates a 1.4kWh battery to allow for a short amount of engine-off driving. Power is sent to the front wheels exclusively via a clutchless automatic gearbox.

The Hybrid 155 replaces the Hybrid 140 at the helm of the Jogger’s line-up. While it delivers a 16bhp gain, Dacia also claims it can achieve up to 61mpg – a 10% improvement in fuel consumption – and so emit 10% less CO2.

The powertrain is available from the mid-tier Expression trim, which is priced at £23,330. The Hybrid 155 Extreme tops the line-up at £24,630.

The Jogger model range continues to open with the 108bhp TCe 110, which pairs a turbo petrol triple with a six-speed manual gearbox.

Design updates accompany the facelift, including a redesigned grille and a new 'inverted T' LED light signature. The Jogger also features new pixel-style rear lights that appear to extend from the rear window.

New body cladding, crafted from Dacia's 'Starkle' plastic, incorporates 20% recycled materials.

The interior also benefits from subtle updates, including new air vents, more durable fabric trim, and a reshaped steering wheel, which is designed for "optimised ergonomics."

Central to the cabin is a new infotainment system featuring a 10.0in central touchscreen, an upgrade over the previous 8.0in unit.

cicalinarrot 26 November 2025

I want to know how they came out with the new price.

