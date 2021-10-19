BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: The UK Net Zero Strategy: what the car industry thinks
UP NEXT
Polestar prioritises sporting character for new 3 SUV

The UK Net Zero Strategy: what the car industry thinks

Industry welcomes clarity provided by zero-emission mandates and net decarbonisation goals but warns investment and regulation will be needed
James Attwood, digital editor
News
2 mins read
19 October 2021

The government's new Net Zero Strategy, which sets out how the UK can reach net zero emissions, includes a new mandate that will require car firms to sell an increasing percentage of zero-emission vehicles each year, and further investment in the UK charging network and automotive industry.

This is how the UK car industry and leading experts have reacted to the report.

Full story: zero-emission vehicle mandate part of UK Net Zero Strategy

Related articles

Mike Hawes, the boss of the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), said the "automotive industry is putting zero-emission vehicles on Britain’s roads at pace beyond all forecasts" and noted a "well-designed, flexible regulatory framework" could help maintain or increase the pace of the transition.

He added: “Consumers need choice and encouragement, irrespective of where they live or what they drive. The additional targeted funding for electric vehicles is welcome and will help ensure affordability for certain models.

"To ensure we have the reliable, accessible and nationwide charge-point network this transition needs, however, requires a similar regulatory approach.

"The announcement of additional funds for on-street residential charging must energise much-needed private sector investment but consumers will only have confidence in the future if there are commensurate and binding requirements on the infrastructure sector. Combining regulatory commitments with financial ones is the key to a successful transition to zero-emission road transport.”

Vauxhall boss Paul Willcox said his firm "welcomes" the zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) mandate because it "will provide clarity to the UK motor industry and the rest of the electric vehicle ecosystem, on the basis of a 360deg approach."

He added: "Vauxhall believes a ZEV mandate can work in the UK provided there are complementary targets on the other key parts of the electric vehicle ecosystem which are key to driving Britain to a more sustainable transport infrastructure."

Vauxhall has already pledged to go electric-only in the UK by 2028 and its Ellesmere Port plant will shift to producing electric vans in the future.

The AA president Edmund King said the motoring association "supports the moves towards net zero. EV incentives can help us along that road. New charge-point funding targeted more at the eight million households without dedicated off-street parking is welcome, which will give power to electric drivers."

Used cars for sale

 Vauxhall Corsa 1.0 Ecoflex Sting 3dr [ac]
2015
£3,795
80,287miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Vauxhall Corsa 1.4 Sxi 5dr [ac]
2014
£4,000
91,936miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall Corsa 1.0 Ecoflex S 3dr
2014
£4,100
40,168miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Vauxhall Corsa 1.2 Excite 3dr [ac]
2014
£4,198
71,221miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Vauxhall Corsa 1.4 Sxi 5dr [ac]
2014
£4,273
56,939miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall Corsa 1.4 Sxi 5dr [ac]
2014
£4,499
53,446miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall Corsa 1.2 Limited Edition 5dr
2014
£4,691
66,598miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall Corsa 1.3 Cdti Ecoflex Se 5dr
2015
£4,800
97,315miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall Corsa 1.2 Se 5dr
2014
£4,990
42,450miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Ford Mustang Mach e GT 2021 first drive review hero front

Ford Mustang Mach-E GT 2021 review

Ford Mustang Mach-E GT 2021 review
1 RAM 1500 TRX 2021 first drive review hero front

RAM 1500 TRX 2021 review

RAM 1500 TRX 2021 review
1 Ferrari SF90 Stradale 2021 UK first drive review hero front Richard Lane

Ferrari SF90 Stradale 2021 UK review

Ferrari SF90 Stradale 2021 UK review
1 Seat Leon estate FR 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Seat Leon Estate 1.5 TSI Evo FR 2021 UK review

Seat Leon Estate 1.5 TSI Evo FR 2021 UK review
1 Ford Mustang Mach 1 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Ford Mustang Mach 1 2021 UK review

Ford Mustang Mach 1 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
1 Vauxhall Corsa e front tracking

Vauxhall Corsa-e

Britain’s market-leading small EV majors on range, equipment and value

Read our review
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

1 Ford Mustang Mach e GT 2021 first drive review hero front

Ford Mustang Mach-E GT 2021 review

Ford Mustang Mach-E GT 2021 review
1 RAM 1500 TRX 2021 first drive review hero front

RAM 1500 TRX 2021 review

RAM 1500 TRX 2021 review
1 Ferrari SF90 Stradale 2021 UK first drive review hero front Richard Lane

Ferrari SF90 Stradale 2021 UK review

Ferrari SF90 Stradale 2021 UK review
1 Seat Leon estate FR 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Seat Leon Estate 1.5 TSI Evo FR 2021 UK review

Seat Leon Estate 1.5 TSI Evo FR 2021 UK review
1 Ford Mustang Mach 1 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Ford Mustang Mach 1 2021 UK review

Ford Mustang Mach 1 2021 UK review

View all latest drives