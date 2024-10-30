Toyota's electric Urban SUV to be twinned with Suzuki eVX

Toyota has confirmed that one of its upcoming electric cars will be a rebadged Suzuki SUV, in a strengthening of the two Japanese companies’ partnership.

Toyota previously allowed Suzuki to sell its own versions of the Corolla Touring Sports (the Swace) and RAV4 (the Across) in Europe, while a number of Suzuki models have been rebadged as Toyotas in other parts of the world.

Toyota will now for the first time offer a Suzuki-developed model globally, described as a “nimble” electric SUV that’s due to be built in India from next Spring.

It's all but confirmed to be a reworking of the Suzuki eVX that was revealed at the Auto Expo show in Delhi last year.

Notably, the Toyota Urban SUV concept is very similar in its billing to the eVX and shares several design cues with it, such as its proportions and the shape and angle of its C-pillars.

Toyota said the platform for the new EV was developed as part of a collaboration with Suzuki and microcar manufacturer Daihatsu.

It will offer four-wheel drive and prioritise driveability on rough roads.

“By leveraging the BEV unit and platform that we jointly developed, we will take a new step in our collaboration in the field of electrified vehicles,” said Toyota president Koji Sato.

Suzuki president Toshihiro Suzuki said: “Suzuki will supply our first BEV to Toyota globally. I am grateful that the collaboration between the two companies has further deepened in this way.”