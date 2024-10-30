BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Toyota's electric Urban SUV to be twinned with Suzuki eVX
UP NEXT
Volkswagen Group profits down €3bn; VW brand operating on 2% margin

Toyota's electric Urban SUV to be twinned with Suzuki eVX

Toyota confirms that one of its upcoming electric cars will be a “nimble” SUV built by partner firm Suzuki in India

Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
30 October 2024

Toyota has confirmed that one of its upcoming electric cars will be a rebadged Suzuki SUV, in a strengthening of the two Japanese companies’ partnership.

Toyota previously allowed Suzuki to sell its own versions of the Corolla Touring Sports (the Swace) and RAV4 (the Across) in Europe, while a number of Suzuki models have been rebadged as Toyotas in other parts of the world.

Toyota will now for the first time offer a Suzuki-developed model globally, described as a “nimble” electric SUV that’s due to be built in India from next Spring.

Related articles

It's all but confirmed to be a reworking of the Suzuki eVX that was revealed at the Auto Expo show in Delhi last year. 

Notably, the Toyota Urban SUV concept is very similar in its billing to the eVX and shares several design cues with it, such as its proportions and the shape and angle of its C-pillars.

Toyota said the platform for the new EV was developed as part of a collaboration with Suzuki and microcar manufacturer Daihatsu.

It will offer four-wheel drive and prioritise driveability on rough roads.

“By leveraging the BEV unit and platform that we jointly developed, we will take a new step in our collaboration in the field of electrified vehicles,” said Toyota president Koji Sato.

Suzuki president Toshihiro Suzuki said: “Suzuki will supply our first BEV to Toyota globally. I am grateful that the collaboration between the two companies has further deepened in this way.”

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Dacia Duster review
Dacia Duster
9
Dacia Duster
01 Mini Aceman SE 2024 review lead driving
Mini Aceman
Mini Aceman
Ford Capri review front cornering
Ford Capri
Ford Capri
Audi Q2 review cornering
Audi Q2
7
Audi Q2
01 Audi S E Tron GT 2024 review lead front driving
Audi E-tron GT
8
Audi E-tron GT

View all car reviews

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Editorial assistant, Autocar

As part of Autocar’s news desk, Charlie plays a key role in the title’s coverage of new car launches and industry events. He’s also a regular contributor to its social media channels, providing videos for Instagram, Tiktok, Facebook and Twitter.

Charlie joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication What Car?, during which he acquired his gold-standard NCTJ diploma with the Press Association.

Charlie is the proud owner of a Fiat Panda 100HP, which he swears to be the best car in the world. Until it breaks.

used cars for sale

Alfa Romeo GIULIA 2.2 TD Tecnica Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2019
£14,798
45,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
Ford Focus 1.5 EcoBlue Zetec Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£7,695
89,000miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Mercedes-Benz GLB 1.3 GLB200 AMG Line 7G-DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£25,475
46,684miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Hyundai KONA 64kWh Ultimate Auto 5dr (10.5kW Charger)
2022
£19,995
7,929miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Volkswagen Golf 1.0 TSI SE Nav DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£12,990
44,512miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Mercedes-Benz GLB Class 1.3 GLB200 AMG Line (Premium 2) 7G-DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£27,295
42,892miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Citroen E-Berlingo 50kWh Feel M Auto 5dr (7.4kW Charger)
2022
£15,695
10,100miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Citroen Grand C4 SpaceTourer 1.2 PureTech Flair Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£13,589
50,280miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Volkswagen Golf 1.5 TSI EVO R-Line Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£16,250
34,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Next
Prev
View all cars
Powered By
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

Dacia Duster review
Dacia Duster
9
Dacia Duster
01 Mini Aceman SE 2024 review lead driving
Mini Aceman
Mini Aceman
Ford Capri review front cornering
Ford Capri
Ford Capri
Audi Q2 review cornering
Audi Q2
7
Audi Q2
01 Audi S E Tron GT 2024 review lead front driving
Audi E-tron GT
8
Audi E-tron GT

View all car reviews