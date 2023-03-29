Suzuki Swace review

Badge-engineered hybrid wagon gets an overhauled petrol-electric powertrain and extra standard equipment

Badge engineering has always been a challenging concept for the car industry to deal with, even though it’s a practice almost as old as the car itself. In the 1990s and 2000s, for most car-manufacturers at least, the phenomenon morphed into the more sophisticated art of platform engineering (as part of which models sold under different brands might have different bodies and dimensions, but shared substantially similar chassis, axles, engines and interiors).

But, as the car business has spread its wings and become truly global, the badge-engineered car has made a return; and not only in places like Asia, South Africa and South America. 

Family transport doesn’t get much more ‘meat and potatoes’ than this; but I do like how simple it is to operate, how easy it is to use efficiently, and how sanguine you’d feel about taking it entirely for granted.
Matt Saunders
Road test editor

The Suzuki Swace remains one of a handful of cars on sale in the UK that few would mistake for anything meaningfully different than the Toyota Corolla ‘Touring Sport’ estate with which it shares the vast majority of componentry, but for a handful of exterior body parts and interior panels. The Suzuki Across plug-in hybrid SUV has a similar relationship to a Toyota RAV4 PHEV. And, in other showrooms and for the same reason, you might have noticed that a Mazda 2 Hybrid bears an uncanny likeness to a Toyota Yaris; because they are very-near identical cars.

Like the Corolla, the Swace is built at Toyota’s UK Burnaston factory; although its days are numbered, Suzuki having recently announced plans to discontinue production of the car during the first half of 2025.

For the time being, however, and for as long as dealer stock levels last, this car remains a route into ownership of a practical, efficient, full hybrid family car that will be singularly easy to own and operate, and that probably deserves to be better known than it is.

DESIGN & STYLING

6
Suzuki swace rear34track

Dimples - those of the "aww, isn’t he cute, Granny” variety - may be the easiest way to tell a Swace from the Toyota it’s related to. The Suzuki has little cut-outs at the lateral extremes of the front bumper that look like they should route cooling air to the brakes, but are actually just styling affectations; the Corolla doesn’t.

There are other ways. Suzuki’s decided to pitch its car – which launched in 2020, was updated for the 2023 model year, and then had a few more equipment revisions midway through 2024 – at the lower end of the wider Corolla’s model range as a value offering. So you can have the Swace with only wee-looking 16in alloy wheels, and the 1.8-litre hybrid powertrain (the Corolla can be had with a more powerful 2.0-litre full hybrid). 

And then there’s the fact that it says ‘Swace’ on one side of the bootlid, and comes with Suzuki badges for no extra cost, though you can bet Toyota’s UK supplier base makes for the car rather than them being shipped in from Nagano, Japan.

An update for the Swace’s hybrid powertrain was the main driver of the car’s 2023 revision. A lighter battery and a more potent electric motor caused power to jump from 118- to 138bhp, and torque to rise by a similar amount. 

That brought 0-62mph sprint potential down below the 10sec barrier. But perhaps more importantly, it also extended the car’s capacity for electric-only running – or how often and for how long the petrol engine can shut down while maintaining decent urban performance and drivability.

This isn’t a plug-in hybrid; so its 200v, 3.6Ah battery will likely only propel it for around a mile a most. But, in rapidly and frequently cycling energy and giving the combustion engine chance to shut down perhaps little but often, it works its way to a WLTP Combined lab test fuel economy rating of 62.7mpg.

Like the related Corolla, it’s based on Toyota’s TNGA-C platform, and has all-independent suspension.

 

INTERIOR

7
Suzuki swace straighdash

The Swace first appeared with some slightly low-rent-looking cabin technology in 2020, but that has been updated twice in recent years. 

The 2023 update brought a revised 8.0in infotainment system for the car, with crisper-looking graphics and fresh software. It was still a lesser system with a smaller touchscreen than even the cheapest Corolla got, however, and didn’t offer sat-nav at all, nor much in the way of networked functionality. But if you were happy to use your smartphone as your guide (wireless Apple CarPlay and wired Android Auto feature were both standard), it did an ok job.

Then, for 2024, a bigger 10.5in touchscreen system was added, which gained factory navigation for upper-tier Ultra grade cars; along with a new and enlarged digital instrument pack. At that point, the Swace’s interior lost what made it seem the poorer cousin of an equivalent meat-and-potatoes Corolla, and it was easier to appreciate what is a creditably spacious, simple, comfortable and readily intelligible cabin that has plenty of gratifyingly simple physical controls, and certainly doesn’t look or feel flimsy, cheap or austere.

There’s room for adults of average height to travel fairly comfortably in the second row here, leaving a 596 litre boot behind them ideal for holiday airport runs, weekend tip excursions and more.

ENGINES & PERFORMANCE

6
Suzuki swace 34track

We might as well start with what will likely matter most to Swace owners: efficiency.

The Swace really is surprisingly good at ekeing out the power in its new battery in urban running, and then topping it up quickly; and that means it can be surprisingly efficient around town. In practice, this means you might see 60mpg on a mixed longer trip; but still get 50- even when nipping to and fro.

The car’s outright performance has improved a little bit; and you will be glad that it has when you have motorway accelerating or overtaking to do, because the 120bhp version felt a little weedy when really called upon to move quickly. But, even in the updated Swace, the hybrid system’s style of delivery makes this a car that you’re much more likely to drive gently most of the time.

Refinement is much improved when you adopt a gentle pace; and there’s now plenty of part-throttle response when you just want to accelerate a little bit. So picking up speed needn’t be tortuous, and seldom do you feel like you’re thrashing the car for very little gain. But there’s still little reward or enjoyment in doing it. 

Drivability is much better than Toyota Hybrids used to be as well, with brake pedal modulation now feeling quite intuitive, and a ‘B’ mode being available on the chunky gear selector lever should you want ramped up motor regen in place of trailing-throttle coasting.

Otherwise, the Swace offers Normal, Eco and Sport driving modes (though performance doesn’t feel much different from one to the next), and a selectable EV driving mode that makes it easier to run solely on electric power, if only for short distances and with limited outright power.

RIDE & HANDLING

7
Suzuki swace corneringjpg

No changes have been made to the Swace’s suspension or steering since it first appeared, and none were really required. The latest Corolla hit on a really well-judged ride and handling compromise when it arrived in 2019, and Suzuki hasn’t messed around with it for the sake of a point of difference. 

So the Swace rides fairly quietly and comfortably, and handles well enough to feel reasonably balanced and composed, even on those 16in wheels. It has an absorbent sort of chassis, and steering that’s light but accurate and intuitively paced. So it won’t wallow around even when carrying plenty; it handles precisely and securely; and it’ll tolerate a quicker pace without running out of body control. You’d never call this car agile, involving or fun - but, for what it is, it’s still probably more dynamically sophisticated than it needs to be.

Suzuki added a speed limit recognition and reminder system to the car in 2024, as it was legally obliged to do; and switching it off is done via a slightly protracted, multi-layer dive into the trip computer settings. But all of the ADAS systems are switchable in the same place; and at least some will stay as you left them.

MPG & RUNNING COSTS

8
Suzuki swace 34track

Prices for the entry-level Swace Motion start just above £30,000, and you really needn’t bother spending any more if you feel disinclined to. 

On the base model you get seven airbags, dual-zone air conditioning, heated front seats and steering wheel, adaptive cruise control and a reversing camera, plus the updated touchscreen infotainment system we mentioned earlier. 

Spending £2000 extra on an Ultra model brings LED headlamps, keyless locking, parking sensors all round, some extra active safety tech, a wireless phone charging pad, and factory navigation. But, as long as you don’t mind plugging your phone in to keep it topped up, we’d probably look to save the money.

Real-world efficiency is likely to sit somewhere between 50- and 60mpg, depending on your particular blend of urban and long-distance driving; and, rating as it is group 17 or 18 (depending on trim level), insurance shouldn’t be any more expensive than on a mid-range Skoda Octavia diesel.

VERDICT

7
Suzuki swace static

The Suzuki Swace is a car about as likely to tug on your heartstrings as it is to transform into a Ferrari 250 GTO when you’re not looking. 

It is a functional, easy-driving, practical compact estate that offers economical family motoring, however, into which you can invest the minimal amount of effort or thought. It’s singularly unexciting; but can be absolutely depended upon to simply work, and to ask next to nothing of you.

If you want winning-at-life, balls-to-plugging-in, real-world fuel economy out of a family car that is highly likely to be reliable, and certain to be good value - and don’t mind looking a bit like an Uber driver along the way - this is the car you won’t even have considered considering. 

It's a practical, £30k wagon that will do a dependable 60mpg and hardly less in town; and it’s cheaper than the equivalent Corolla Touring Sports by about five per cent - and now hardly any less well equipped.

Why should it only be private-hire drivers and takeaway delivery people interested in a car like that?

