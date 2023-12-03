BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Toyota Hilux adds hybrid option for 2024
UP NEXT
Driving a Lunaz bin lorry: the UK's biggest new EV

Toyota Hilux adds hybrid option for 2024

Big-selling diesel pick-up gets an efficiency boost as a 'first step' towards more electrification
Felix Page
News
3 mins read
3 December 2023

The Toyota Hilux will gain a mild-hybrid option in 2024 that promises improved efficiency while bolstering the pick up’s off-road and load-carrying credentials.

The new powertrain variant adds a belt-integrated starter-generator to the Hilux’s 2.8-litre four-cylinder diesel engine, with electrical power supplied by a 48V battery under the back seat – weighing just 7.6kg – which charges under deceleration and braking.

The new Toyota Land Cruiser is also set to adopt this set-up as an option when it launches next year.

Related articles

The system can contribute an extra 16bhp and 48lb ft under acceleration. Toyota has not said what impact this has on the Hilux’s 10.7sec 0-62mph time, but it is not expected to make for a tangible boost in outright performance.

Instead, Toyota highlights a projected 5% efficiency boost compared with the non-electrified diesel engine, a gain that's also helped by an improved stop-start system, which keeps the engine off for longer at a standstill.

No figures have been disclosed, but based on the pure-diesel pick-up’s WLTP-certified 29.7mpg, the new MHEV should be able to muster north of 31mpg.

This new system also makes for a “more comfortable drive in traffic”, Toyota claims, courtesy of quicker throttle responses and a quieter start-up.

Importantly, the firm says the addition of these efficiency measures also improves the pick-up's off-road ability, with the regenerative braking system working to improve stability on steep descents, and electrical assistance giving smoother acceleration on tough terrain.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

ford puma st powershift 2023 01 action
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Honda eNy1 front lead
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
bentley bentayga s hybrid 01 cornering front
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
mercedes amg a35 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
audi sq6 e tron prototype review 2023 13
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
01 Toyota Hilux GR Sport RT 2023 Hero cornering

Toyota Hilux

Well-established workhorse receives an on-trend pseudo-sporting makeover

Read our review
Back to top

The idle speed has been reduced from 720rpm to 600rpm too, which, Toyota says, will make the truck easier to control.

The firm adds that special attention has been paid to waterproofing the new electrical components so the Hilux Hybrid can still wade at depths of up to 700mm. Load-lugging abilities are unchanged, with a maximum payload of 1000kg and towing capacity of 3500kg.

Prices will be revealed closer to the Hilux Hybrid’s mid-2024 launch date, but it will no doubt carry a small premium over the existing version.

Kwinten Sijs, senior manager for product marketing at Toyota Professional, said the mild hybrid does not pave the way for a plug-in hybrid version to rival the new Ford Ranger PHEV but other alternative powertrain options are on the cards for the Hilux.

“We are acting and thinking as a multi-pathway [manufacturer] and that goes for all our models, including Hilux, said Sijs. It is of course a global model, so this needs to be considered during development.

“Currently, there is no concrete plan in terms of alternative powertrains on top of this one, but for sure that is something which is being considered. Maybe in the coming months, there will be a more concrete roll-out of alternative powertrains for Hilux. But currently we still have to go with the ICE engine. It is a first, small step.”

Advertisement
Back to top

Notably, Toyota has built a fully functioning hydrogen fuel cell-powered version of the Hilux, with a range of 365 miles and comparable specifications to the diesel-powered truck, and is in the process of determining its capabilities and market demand ahead of a planned market launch. 

Felix Page

Felix Page
Title: News and features editor

Felix is Autocar's news editor, responsible for leading the brand's agenda-shaping coverage across all facets of the global automotive industry - both in print and online.

Car Review
Toyota Hilux
01 Toyota Hilux GR Sport RT 2023 Hero cornering
Read our full road test review
Read more

He has interviewed the most powerful and widely respected people in motoring, covered the reveals and launches of today's most important cars, and broken some of the biggest automotive stories of the last few years. 

used Toyota Hilux cars for sale

Toyota Hilux 2.8 D-4D Invincible X Double Cab Pickup Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2023
£44,394
10miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
Toyota Hilux 2.8 D-4D Invincible X Double Cab Pickup Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2023
£44,394
10miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
Toyota HI-LUX 2.8 D-4D Invincible X Double Cab Pickup Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2023
£47,999
38miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
Toyota Hilux 2.4 D-4D ACTIVE-Manual-Single Cab-Only 61 Miles
2023
£26,750
61miles
Diesel
Manual
2
Toyota HILUX 2.8 D-4D Invincible X Double Cab Pickup Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2023
£43,199
8,421miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
Toyota Hilux 2.8 D-4D GR SPORT Double Cab Pickup Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2022
£59,988
9,500miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
Toyota Hi-Lux Invincible X
2022
£43,194
12,786miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Toyota HI-LUX 2.8 D-4D Invincible X Double Cab Pickup Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2022
£40,794
13,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
Toyota Hilux 2.4 D-4D Invincible X 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr (TSS)
2020
£35,994
17,141miles
Diesel
Manual
4
Next
Prev
View all 27 cars
Powered By
Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

ford puma st powershift 2023 01 action
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Honda eNy1 front lead
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
bentley bentayga s hybrid 01 cornering front
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
mercedes amg a35 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
audi sq6 e tron prototype review 2023 13
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review

View all latest drives