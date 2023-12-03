Toyota Hilux adds hybrid option for 2024

The Toyota Hilux will gain a mild-hybrid option in 2024 that promises improved efficiency while bolstering the pick up’s off-road and load-carrying credentials.

The new powertrain variant adds a belt-integrated starter-generator to the Hilux’s 2.8-litre four-cylinder diesel engine, with electrical power supplied by a 48V battery under the back seat – weighing just 7.6kg – which charges under deceleration and braking.

The new Toyota Land Cruiser is also set to adopt this set-up as an option when it launches next year.

The system can contribute an extra 16bhp and 48lb ft under acceleration. Toyota has not said what impact this has on the Hilux’s 10.7sec 0-62mph time, but it is not expected to make for a tangible boost in outright performance.

Instead, Toyota highlights a projected 5% efficiency boost compared with the non-electrified diesel engine, a gain that's also helped by an improved stop-start system, which keeps the engine off for longer at a standstill.

No figures have been disclosed, but based on the pure-diesel pick-up’s WLTP-certified 29.7mpg, the new MHEV should be able to muster north of 31mpg.

This new system also makes for a “more comfortable drive in traffic”, Toyota claims, courtesy of quicker throttle responses and a quieter start-up.

Importantly, the firm says the addition of these efficiency measures also improves the pick-up's off-road ability, with the regenerative braking system working to improve stability on steep descents, and electrical assistance giving smoother acceleration on tough terrain.