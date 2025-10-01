BACK TO ALL NEWS
Toyota GR Yaris returns to UK for £49k – and it's manual only
Toyota GR Yaris returns to UK for £49k – and it's manual only

New Aero Performance model brings more aggressive styling to four-wheel-drive hot hatch for £49k

Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
1 October 2025

Toyota has reintroduced the GR Yaris to the UK market with an aggressive new special edition – available solely with a manual gearbox.

Toyota's website previously stated that GR Yaris order books had been closed in the UK due to "exceptional demand", but the arrival of the Aero Performance car means that they're open once again.

The four-wheel-drive hot hatch will however be sold in "strictly limited numbers", Toyota UK said.

Priced from £48,995 (£2950 more than the regular GR Yaris), it brings a more aggressive look all around, with new ducts and vents to improve the car’s aerodynamic performance.

Up front, it gets a subtle new chin spoiler, developed by Toyota-backed outfit Rookie Racing, that is said to reduce lift.

The bonnet gets a larger vent to improve engine cooling and a flat floor has been fitted to smooth the flow of air under the car.

At the rear end, it gets a larger and adjustable roof-mounted spoiler.

Toyota GR Yaris Aero Performance – rear quarter

New ducts have been cut into the front wings and the rear bumper to improve brake cooling and to further reduce turbulence under the car.

In addition to the aerodynamic tweaks, the Aero Performance gets a rally-style vertical handbrake lever.

The new derivative is available solely with a manual gearbox – meaning the GR Yaris's eight-speed automatic option has effectively been dropped in the UK.

Autocar has contacted a Toyota UK spokesperson for clarification on whether the standard GR Yaris will go back on sale in the UK.

1TOYOTA GRYARIS 2024 FRONT ACTION

Toyota GR Yaris

Does the revised, bonkers, rally-bred mega-hatchback remain the high point for a generation of hatches?

Read our review
The special edition is available to order now exclusively from Toyota GR Centres. Deliveries will begin next March.

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Staff Writer

As part of Autocar’s news desk, Charlie plays a key role in the title’s coverage of new car launches and industry events. He’s also a regular contributor to its social media channels, creating content for Instagram, Tiktok, Facebook and Twitter.

Charlie joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication What Car?, during which he acquired his gold-standard NCTJ diploma with the Press Association.

He is the proud owner of a Mk4 Mazda MX-5 but still feels pangs of guilt over selling his first car, a Fiat Panda 100HP.

ianp55 1 October 2025

A great car but the price is a complete rip off, when the GR Yaris came on sale it started with a sub £30, this latest version is now priced at nearly £49k is beyond belief as most of these additions are mainly cosmetic and will add little or nothing to the car's performance. To show how much UK Toyota punters are being overcharged it worth looking how much the GR Corolla costs in the USA, the entry level price there is sub $40k or £34000, admittedly there are sales taxes on top of that but how can a mechanically similar car cost so much more here in  the UK  

xxxx 1 October 2025

50k, yes it's great to have cars like this but at the end if of the day it's still a 1.6, 3 pot, 3dr, manual with limited everyday appeal. 

Sales certainly will be limited Mr Toyota so why not make a 30k car with a Fiesta ST thinking.

